See What the ‘Grantchester’ Cast Looks Like Out of Costume (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
'Grantchester' Season 11 cast
Grantchester Season 11 will be the show’s last. The final season was announced in 2025, about halfway through Season 10 on PBS. Filming has wrapped on the final episodes as of January 2026. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but we do know the Grantchester Season 11 cast. Here, we’ve compiled a gallery of what the Grantchester cast looks like in and out of their 1960s-era costumes.

Robson Green returns as Geordie Keating in Grantchester‘s final season, alongside Rishi Nair as Rev. Alphy Kottaram, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, and Christie Russell-Brown reprises as Meg Grey.

Grantchester Season 11 is set in the summer of 1963. For a full breakdown of what to expect in the final season, see here.

Below, see the Grantchester Season 10 and 11 stars in and out of costume.

'Grantchester' star Robson Green
PBS Masterpiece; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Robson Green (Geordie Keating)

'Grantchester' star Rishi Nair
Kudos / ITV / MASTERPIECE; Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Rishi Nair (Alphy Kottoram)

'Grantchester' Cathy Keating actor Kacey Ainsworth
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Getty Images

Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating)

'Grantchester' Mrs. Chapman actor Tessa Peake-Jones
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Getty Images

Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs. Chapman)

'Grantchester' Jack Chapman actor Nick Brimble
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Instagram

Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman)

'Grantchester's Al Weaver
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Getty Images

Al Weaver (Leonard Finch)

'Grantchester' Daniel Marlowe actor Oliver Dimsdale
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Getty Images

Oliver Dimsdale (Daniel Marlowe)

'Grantchester' Miss Scott actor Melissa Johns
Kudos / ITV / MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Melissa Johns (Miss Scott)

'Grantchester' Larry Peters actor Bradley Hall
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Instagram

Bradley Hall (Larry Peters)

'Grantchester' Margaret actor Christie Russell-Brown
Kudos / ITV / Masterpiece; Instagram

Christie Russell-Brown (Meg Grey)

