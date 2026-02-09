See What the ‘Grantchester’ Cast Looks Like Out of Costume (PHOTOS)

Grantchester Season 11 will be the show’s last. The final season was announced in 2025, about halfway through Season 10 on PBS. Filming has wrapped on the final episodes as of January 2026. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but we do know the Grantchester Season 11 cast. Here, we’ve compiled a gallery of what the Grantchester cast looks like in and out of their 1960s-era costumes.

Robson Green returns as Geordie Keating in Grantchester‘s final season, alongside Rishi Nair as Rev. Alphy Kottaram, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, and Christie Russell-Brown reprises as Meg Grey.

Grantchester Season 11 is set in the summer of 1963. For a full breakdown of what to expect in the final season, see here.

Below, see the Grantchester Season 10 and 11 stars in and out of costume.

Grantchester, Season 11 Premiere, TBA, PBS