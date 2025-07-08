Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med will be reaching a major milestone in its 11th season, premiering in fall 2025: its 200th episode! It will be airing as the second episode.

Its 100th episode featured Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Ben’s (Charles Malik Whitfield) wedding; sadly, their marriage didn’t last. Its 150th episode also featured a wedding — April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan’s (Brian Tee) — and was Tee’s final episode. It also revealed that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) was in charge of the hospital after buying a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group.

Elsewhere in the One Chicago world, both Fire and P.D. reached their 200th episodes. In Fire’s in 2021, Casey (Jesse Spencer) left Chicago for Oregon (but returned as a guest star multiple times). And on P.D. in 2023, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) faced her PTS from being shot, with a shooting victim on a train then rescuing a kid in a well.

There are quite a few routes that Chicago Med can take for its 200th. Below, we take a look at five things we need to see in the milestone episode.

An original cast member return

After the Season 10 finale, showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider, “I intend to at least bring back one if not two or more original cast members [from the series premiere] in the next season.”

When better to do so than this milestone episode? Someone could easily be in the city to visit, there could be some sort of event at Med that specifically brings back one or more characters, or maybe a patient is very familiar…

A big emergency

The series began with the doctors and nurses dealing with the victims of a train crash. It was a dynamic start to the series, and it would be fitting to bring that kind of emergency back for the milestone episode. And if there is a major character return, it would be just the right circumstances to require that person to jump in and help (after S. Epatha Merkerson‘s Sharon grants privileges, of course).

Highlighting the longtime cast members

There has been quite a bit of cast turnover since the series premiered in 2015, with the only stars remaining from that first season S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), and Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood). While we love the entire cast, it would be great to see them be the focus of the milestone. Plus, there should be key moments for Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher), who has been on the show since Season 5, and Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer), who has been around since Season 6.

A bit of a crossover

The One Chicago franchise is pretty much the best at both the big, three-show events and the smaller, one or two character crossovers. But while we do want to see Fire and P.D. characters on Med for its 200th episode — after all, it began as a backdoor pilot on Fire — we also want the episode to be about the show reaching the milestone, meaning something smaller.

Some sort of callback

Let’s hear the staff talking about incidents or characters from the early seasons — it doesn’t have to be big, just something that long-time fans will recognize and new fans (and staff members) can learn about.

