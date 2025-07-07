Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

After a week-long hiatus for the July 4th holiday, The View returned on Monday, July 7, and began the show by discussing the latest in Donald Trump and Elon Musk‘s feud. Whoopi Goldberg kicked off Hot Topics by noting, “The breakup continues between the world’s richest man and you-know-who!”

She recounted Musk starting that he’s going to start a third political party called the American party and played a clip of Trump’s reaction. The women weighed in about whether or not a three-party system is a good idea, and Ana Navarro criticized the president for putting his attention on his fight with Musk instead of bigger issues in the country right now. Specifically, she referenced the floods that are currently ravaging Texas (more than 80 people have already been confirmed dead, with dozens more missing).

“I was appalled last night that Donald Trump was tweeting and Truth Socialing about this fight with Elon Musk at a time when there is death, sorrow, and tragedy in Texas,” she shared. “I don’t understand why, instead of saying to the American people, ‘We’re going to get to the bottom of what went wrong, if we have to change things in Texas in the weather system, if we have to change things at FEMA, we will.’ Instead of that, he’s taking the time to fight with his former bromance partner Elon Musk?”

ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES NEW POLITICAL PARTY: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after the billionaire announced he’s forming the “America Party” and question if the country is ready for a third party. pic.twitter.com/KB6XAopC6A — The View (@TheView) July 7, 2025

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that she would be down for a three-party system, explaining, “I think the country is ripe for more options. We’re one of very few countries on Earth that just has a two-party system. But I’m very, very skeptical that Elon Musk’s party is the answer to this.”

She pointed out that “about 46%” of adult Americans think a third party is a good option. “I watch debates in Congress, I watch our current president, and I feel underrepresented by both parties,” she added. “I don’t feel like there are people speaking to the needs that I’m concerned about and also the future needs that are coming.”

Sunny Hostin noted that she’s “tired of billionaires as politicians” and agreed with Griffin that “Elon Musk is not the person who should be running any third party.” She also brought up how Trump said he’s now looking to deport Musk amid their feud.

“The Department of Justice is now prioritizing seeking to strip citizenship from naturalized citizens,” she said. “So for Trump to say that about Elon Musk, I think that’s something that people are sort of missing in this little argument they had together. The Department of Justice is really looking at now denaturalizing citizens.”

Navarro noted that “someone should remind” the president that his own wife is a natural citizen.

