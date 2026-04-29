What To Know The Boys star Nathan Mitchell breaks down how Supernatural led to his role as Black Noir.

Learn more about how a random encounter with Jensen Ackles brought them back together onscreen in The Boys.

The Boys just hosted its biggest Supernatural reunion yet, and star Nathan Mitchell, who featured in the former CW hit at an angel named Kelvin in 2017, is revealing how a chance encounter with one of the stars led to full-circle moment in the final season of Prime Video’s superhero hit.

Sitting down in the TV Insider Studio, Mitchell explains, “It was back in 2013, I’d just gotten into Vancouver and I’m walking down the street and I’m like looking into this bar and there’s Jensen Ackles! I’m like, ‘Whoa, guy from Smallville, my favorite show.’ So I go into the bar and I’m like, ‘Hey, man, I’m an actor. I’m new in town, I’m just getting my footing here. You have any advice?'”

Mitchell goes on to reveal that Ackles invited him to sit for a beer and offered to answer questions, as they shared an hour of time. Ultimately, in 2017, Mitchell went on to land his role on Supernatural, which was followed by another chance encounter, this time with both Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

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“That Christmas, I was at a bar and Jared and Jensen were there and they’re like, ‘We saw your episode, you can act!” One thing led to another and Mitchell reveals, “They both embraced me and gave me a hug and it… felt like a Christmas [miracle].”

It wasn’t long after that encounter Mitchell shares that he got the call to audition for Black Noir. “Two weeks after that, I got it, and I remember texting [Jensen] and being so excited and celebrating that. Then fast forward three or four years later, he’s on the show, and I was so excited to hear that.”

In other words, it was a full-circle event for Mitchell, as he adds, “just to have that experience from watching him on on my favorite TV show to meeting him as a new actor, to then being on his show, to then getting cast in a show that is made by his showrunner… And then to have him come on the show is just such a cool journey.”

What did you think of Mitchell’s full-circle story? Let us know in the comments section and see him on The Boys as the final season unfolds.

The Boys, Season 5, Wednesdays, Prime Video