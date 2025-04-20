How ‘The Pitt’ Won Over This Non-Medical Show Viewer

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Pitt Season 1.]

The Pitt has made a fan out of me. I’m not in the minority when it comes to TV viewers, as the Max hospital drama continues to draw in a larger audience each passing day since its January premiere.

But I’d wager I’m among the small population of The Pitt viewers who actually avoid hospital-genre TV like the plague. So, what drew me in with this new hit? There are several factors at play, some personal and others not so much.

I grew up in a family of healthcare workers, hearing their intense tales of ambulance rides and emergency room encounters, and as someone with a strong aversion to blood and all things gore, it was a combination that never quite sat right with my weak stomach and empathetic sensibilities. Growing up, I’d join my parents for episodes of Grey’s Anatomy but turned my back to the television to avoid Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the team’s cases of the week.

It’s just a subject matter that has always turned me off, but my intrigue with The Pitt stemmed from the real-time aspect of these episodes. Following Noah Wyle‘s Dr. Robby into the waiting room at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, I felt as though viewers were invited to walk side-by-side with the doctor as he headed into what would turn out to be a life-changing shift. For those less acquainted with The Pitt, the series follows the emergency department workers at the facility as they navigate the cases of various patients.

The concept that each episode would cover a single hour in the ER left me invested in the storylines, especially knowing that it wasn’t simply going to be a case-of-the-week storyline for most characters, including the guest stars. And while I admittedly covered my eyes for some of the more gruesome cases, like third-degree burns and invasive procedures, it never deterred me from wanting to tune back in.

It was because of the ongoing storylines and cases that played out over several episodes that I felt as though I was tagging along in these doctors’ journeys to deliver the best care under occasionally impossible circumstances. Their wins left me feeling giddy, just as their lows left me reeling.

I was riveted watching the team tackle topical subjects with their patients, ranging from abortion and measles to a mass casualty, delivering a sense of urgency that left me on the edge of my seat. Not to mention, the characters were so endearing and compelling that I couldn’t help but want to see more from them. And no matter how minor or severe the cases were, it felt as though there was something for viewers to connect with on a personal level.

I may not be tuning into other hospital-based shows anytime soon, but The Pitt‘s landed on my watch list, and it’s there to stay. I’m just bummed I’ll have to wait for more until Season 2 arrives.

The Pitt, Season 1, Streaming now, Max