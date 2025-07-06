The complicated dynamics of Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) will continue on Apple TV+’s thriller Criminal Record.

The first season followed their tug of war over a murder conviction, with her in the early stages of her career and him well-connected and determined to protect his legacy. It premiered on January 10, 2024, and ran through February 21. It was renewed in August 2024 for a second season.

Read on for everything we know so far about Criminal Record Season 2, from a premiere date to the cast to the case and more.

When will Criminal Record Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Who’s in the Criminal Record Season 2 cast?

A full cast list has yet to be released, but Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are returning as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, respectively.

The thriller, from Paul Rutman, is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. Elaine Collins is joined by Chris Sussman as executive producer for Season 2 alongside Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo.

How did Criminal Record Season 1 end?

In the Season 1 finale, Errol Mathis (Tom Moutchi) was freed after serving time for the murder (of his girlfriend) he didn’t commit, with the real killer identified (Paul Thornley’s Stefan Ash, whom Hegarty used as an informant). Errol’s girlfriend’s son had allegedly given a statement that he heard him tell his mom, “I’ll knock you flat.” However, it turned out, as Lenker discovered, that the 6-year-old boy had just been quoting a cartoon on TV when Hegarty interviewed him.

“You poisoned him,” Lenker told Hegarty. “You poisoned his whole life with that, didn’t you? And what happened to follow the facts? What happened to that?” He didn’t answer and instead just hung up on her.

What is Criminal Record Season 2 about?

The series, set in the heart of contemporary London, sees the two brilliant detectives clashing once more in a complex murder investigation.

In Season 2, Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protesters. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and Lenker, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

Is there a Criminal Record Season 2 trailer?

Not yet.