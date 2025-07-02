Julie Chrisley Details ‘Harsh’ Prison Life in Candid Interview With Savannah

Todd and Julie Chrisley shared new details about their experiences behind bars one month after their prison release.

The couple appeared on their daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s Unlocked podcast for the first time since returning home on Tuesday, July 1. During their conversation, Savannah recalled the one time Julie called her “all to pieces” about an “a**hole C.O. [correctional officer].”

“He locked her in the cafeteria,” Savannah claimed. Julie revealed the C.O. was a food worker and noted that the prison employee had “since retired.”

Todd poked fun at his wife for the circumstances of the incident, stating, “Only your mother would get locked in a cafeteria. Nobody else does dumb s*** like that. I never even went in our cafeteria the whole time.”

Savannah went on to state that the C.O. “did it ’cause he was pissed off at her” and that “he did it on purpose.” Julie didn’t confirm the worker’s motivations but called the man “a miserable human being.”

Todd, for his part, said he was “surrounded by miserable human beings,” adding, “And every day, I got up and it was my sole intent to make their life even more miserable because they were there to make our lives miserable.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022 and began serving their multi-year prison sentences in January 2023. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were released from jail on May 28 after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump.

On the podcast, Savannah stated that her mother’s jail experience was much “harsher” than her dad’s. Todd agreed, saying, “I think that’s the way that it is for women in general.”

For example, Julie recalled how her prison facility lacked air conditioning and heating because it was “100 years old.” Todd also experienced a lack of A/C at his jail location and came up with a clever way to get it fixed. Knowing his phone calls were monitored, Todd brought up the issue during a talk with Savannah.

“When I told [her], I said, ‘I want you to report to the press that they’re housing these men in here in 100 degree weather. There’s no air. Etcetera, etcetera,’ the next day, they had the company out there and they installed two brand new units,” he revealed.

While the A/C issue was fixed for Todd, Julie said she and her fellow inmates “didn’t have that option to even get [it] repaired, because we didn’t have it to begin with.”