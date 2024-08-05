Zac Efron Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized Following ‘Swimming Incident’

Zac Efron has shared a health update and thanked fans for their well wishes after he was involved in a “minor swimming incident” in Spain on Friday, August 2.

The Iron Claw actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4, where he posted a shirtless photo of himself lifting weights while lying on an exercise ball. “Happy and healthy,” he captioned the pic.

“Thanks for the well wishes,” he added.

As reported by People, Efron was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had what a representative described as a “minor swimming incident.” He was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures and released the next morning. “He is fine,” the rep said on Saturday, August 3.

The exact details of what happened have not been shared. According to TMZ sources, Efron was found in the swimming pool by two people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water.

Efron, who has had a busy year starring in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky, and most recently, A Family Affair, has been enjoying the summer off touring around Europe. His Instagram page shows photos of him in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the last month.

Last week, the High School Musical alum made an appearance onstage at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club during DJ Martin Garrix’s performance. Videos posted by fans on TikTok show the actor dancing on stage and soaking up the cheers from the crowd.

Efron’s next projects will be a remake of the 1987 comedy film Three Men and a Baby and the thriller movie Famous, both of which are currently in pre-production.

The actor’s latest movie, A Family Affair, was released on Netflix on June 28. The rom-com stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates and sees Efron playing the fictional self-absorbed Hollywood star Chris Cole.