Who is Tess/Sophie? That’s the question we’ve had about Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s character since the beginning of Surface, in 2022, and the two seasons so far have given us some answers.

The Season 2 finale began streaming on April 11, 2025, and it left off with quite the cliffhanger for Sophie. There would be a lot to unpack in a third season, but will the show get one? Read on for everything we know so far about a Surface Season 3, including who would be in the cast, what part of Sophie’s life it would unpack, and much more.

Is Surface renewed for Season 3?

Not yet.

Season 1 was released from July to September 2022. It was then renewed for Season 2 in December 2022. Season 2 was released from February to April 2025. If it follows the same pattern, there could be news about Season 3 soon.

“This season has been such a roller coaster and I feel like the finale is so climactic, and I know that there are many more questions than answers still. So I hope that people are enjoying the show. I would love to do a third season if people watch it and that’s the choice,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw told TV Insider in April.

Executive producer Lauren Neustadter told us she and creator Veronica West were feeling “hopeful” about a third season in April. “I think this show has such a loyal fanbase and people who watch it love it so much. So I hope that we will have the chance to continue to tell the story. I think obviously what’s incredibly important is that the people who love it need to tell everybody else how great it is so that they can watch it. Because I think we are in a moment and in a landscape where there are so many choices when it comes to content, and it’s really just about sort of diving in and discovering it sooner than later because I do think everybody who finds it does love it and really wants more.”

Who stars in Surface?

The mystery drama in Season 2 stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Millie Brady, Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto.

As for what the cast could look like in Season 3, “I think there’s an opportunity to tell more story with absolutely everyone we’ve seen in Season 2, in Season 1,” West told us. “Sophie burns a lot of bridges, and there’s a lot of people out there who would love a face-to-face.”

Surface was created by Veronica West, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, and is produced by Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, and Mbatha-Raw stars and executive produces.

What is Surface about?

Season 1 was set in San Francisco and followed Sophie after a traumatic head injury that left her with extreme memory loss. Season 2 took her back to her hometown of London, where she revisited old relationships and dug into her mother’s death. As a result, she learned more about who she was, dealt with the mess she left behind in San Francisco catching up to her (with her husband James following her to London), and found she couldn’t outrun her past.

How did Surface Season 2 end?

In Season 2, Sophie reunited with Eliza Huntley (Brady), only to discover the two are sisters. Sophie’s biological father is Henry (Rupert Graves), and it was his wife who accidentally killed her mother when she was a kid. Henry, in turn, killed his own father in the finale, when the latter made it clear that he was never going to let Sophie be part of his family. When Sophie went to the police to present them with proof of where her mother was buried on the Huntley property, however, the detective knew about her going by the name Tess Caldwell as well — and told her of warrants out for her arrest.

What will Surface Season 3 be about?

There’s nothing official yet (that will have to wait for renewal), but Season 3 will have to dive into her time in Europe and those warrants.

“We’ve had the opportunity to think about it and to talk about it as a group and Gugu and I have collaborated, and there’s this missing chapter where Sophie learned these highly skilled criminal activities,” West shared with TV Insider. “That promises a relationship with somebody who probably still does those kind of criminal activities. And to get out of the situation that she’s found herself in, which is turned herself in for 15 warrants throughout the EU, she’s going to owe people some pretty big favors. So I think there’s a really fun, exciting, heightened story to tell in a potential Season 3, and I hope we get the chance to do it.”

Mbatha-Raw agreed that there’s plenty to explore about Sophie. “Has she been in Europe? What are these other warrants out for her arrest for? What are these other skills that she has, these other sides of herself that she doesn’t know, and where is that going to take her? I think it’s been fascinating to go from San Francisco to London, and if she gets out of this situation, then where does she go next? Because I think this has been quite exposing in London, so there may be other places that she needs to start over,” she told us.

When will Surface Season 3 premiere?

It’s too soon to tell since it has yet to be renewed or begin filming.

Is there a Surface Season 3 trailer?

Not yet.