‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Show’s Clues Have Gotten ‘Significantly Harder’

What is… I have no idea? Jeopardy! fans think that clues have gotten harder as Season 41 progresses. Many of the final questions this season have resulted in Triple Stumpers, leading contestants to not even know the answers.

“Is it just me or have questions been getting significantly harder over the past few months?” a Reddit user posted. “Interested to see if anyone else has felt this.” Fans were torn on the matter.

“It really feels that way!” one fan said.

“They are getting harder….. I haven’t seen the old standby ‘What is Count of Monte Crisco?’ in a while,” another wrote.

“Yes, questions are significantly more difficult. I used to get FJ regularly but not recently,” a third added.

“Yes! And so many are oddly worded that I can’t figure out what they’re asking,” a fan commented.

“They need to get some new clue writers. Responses required of the contestants are clearly ridiculous,” a Jeopardy! fan suggested.

“I feel like some days are pretty easy while other days are nearly impossible. I don’t know if there are more of one type of day than the other. But whenever it seems hard, I just assume it’s because I’m getting old and my brain can’t retrieve facts as quickly,” said another.

However, other fans believe that some of them are so easy, they shouldn’t be on the game show. “Today, they wanted to know what the animal was while showing a picture of a cheetah,” a fan pointed out. They were talking about a clue on the June 26 episode in the category “Let’s ‘C’ the Crittur.” “An adult one of these can go from 0 to 60 in three seconds in about three strides; I’m gonna name him Lambo,” it read.

“I actually think they’re getting easier 😭 or more obvious. And if the question is ‘difficult,’ it’s usually because of the wording of the clue in my opinion. idk. I don’t like it haha,” a Reddit user said.

“The clues have gotten monstrously easy over the last 15 years,” a fan said.

There was a recent final clue about Princess Diana being the most hunted woman in the world, which none of the Jeopardy! contestants got right. Fans weighed in on that clue as well.

“That Diana one was pretty ridiculous IMO. There just wasn’t a lot to go off of: ’20th Century Figures,’ Female pronoun, A vague reference to a eulogy calling her ‘hunted’, and the hint that being hunted was somehow ironic,” a fan said.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, check local listings