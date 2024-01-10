Food Network Star Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson Arrested for Burglary and Strangulation Charges

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: Chef Darnell Ferguson attends the Kentucky Humanitarian award during the The Eighth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Muhammad Ali Center on November 12, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Food Network star Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson has been arrested in Louisville, Ky., on charges including burglary, strangulation, and terroristic threatening.

Additionally, he faces misdemeanor charges such as assault, menacing, criminal mischief, and theft involving a stolen credit or debit card.

Metro Corrections booking records show he was processed at 3:55 p.m. local time and had an emergency protection request granted against him on January 2, but the connection to his arrest remains unclear.

Ferguson states on his website that he “found himself on a self-destructive path, leaving him homeless, in and out of jail, and unemployed for nearly a year” before he became “serious” about his cooking career. “Darnell teaches kids, communities, and those in need how cooking can be a positive and creative outlet by employing teens, young adults, and those in need,” it continues.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, with a hearing for the protection order set for Jan. 17. The Louisville Police Department and Ferguson’s representatives have not commented on the situation.

Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, known for his role on Food Network, including hosting SuperChef: Grudge Match, whose second season premiered in December, has been a prominent figure on shows like Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions and co-hosted Season 25 of Worst Cooks in America with Anne Burrell.

As a restaurateur in Louisville with establishments like Superchefs and Tha Drippin’ Crab, he faced closures but redirected his focus toward his TV career. His website emphasizes his commitment to teaching cooking as a positive outlet, employing teens, young adults, and those in need.

