‘Swamp People’: Brandon Landry Shares Update on Baby Son After Transplant Surgery

Swamp People star Brandon Landry has shared some uplifting news about his baby son, Crue, who had been battling end-stage liver disease.

As previously reported by Brandon’s stepdad, Troy Landry, Crue was born with the rare liver disease, biliary atresia, which affects infants, typically within the first few weeks of life. The disease occurs when the bile ducts are absent, blocked, or severely narrowed and can lead to scarring, liver damage, and eventual liver failure if untreated.

At the time, Troy revealed his grandson had been on the donor list for two months, awaiting a transplant. The family eventually found a donor, and Crue, who was born on July 13 last year, immediately went into surgery; Brandon shared a photo earlier this month of Crue on a hospital bed with tubes and a massive scar on his body following the operation.

“Thank you for the continued prayers for Baby Crue. Things are going good so far and his numbers are where they want them to be,” Brandon shared on Facebook. “We appreciate all the well wishes and messages. Sorry we can’t answer them all. But I’m sure they feel the love.”

Brandon returned with a positive update on Tuesday (June 24), writing, “Good Morning from Baby Crue! Someone is happy to be in a regular room now!!!! Everything is going well. Thank you to all the continued prayers.”

The accompanying photo showed Crue standing on his bed, with the help of Brandon, and smiling at the camera.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their relief and happiness at the good news, with one user writing, “Bless the doctors and the donor and the donor family. That little man is almost ready to go mud bugging grandpaw.”

“Omg look how good his color is now thank God he’s getting better,” said another.

“If that isn’t evidence of how important organ transplant is when your family at the worst moment of your life you can make another’s family the greatest gift,” another added. “Prayers and thank you for sharing Crue’s story essay especially when your family has so many fans. Prayers for the family who had the heart to help others when they lost their child for this to be possible.”

Another quipped, “Of course Crue is up and at it right after major surgery.. Hes a Landry! A future gator King watch out Papa Troy..!”

“What amazing news! Continued prayers for your little man and all his family,” wrote one fan.

“Look at him glow!! He is beaming with life!! So amazing God & Science!!” said another.

Brandon joined the Landry family after his mom, Bernita, married Troy, who also has two biological sons, Jacob and Chase. He appeared in the first five seasons of History’s Swamp People but has remained out of the limelight in recent years.

