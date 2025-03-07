Bad news for Swamp People fans. Troy Landry has shared a heartbreaking update on his grandson, Crue, and his battle with end-stage liver disease.

“Poor baby been on the transplant list for two months now. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday, March 6.

Landry shared a video of Crue as he sat on a couch with a bib on and smiled for the camera as the person filming must have said something to him. There was no sound on the video.

“He has his paw paw’s heart,” he wrote in the comments of the post.

Landry’s followers left positive comments and their own stories with liver transplants in the comments.

Crue is the son of Brandon Hotard, Troy’s stepson. Brandon is married to Sheli Hotard. Landry also shares his two sons, Chase and Jacob, with his wife Bernita. On February 6, he shared Crue’s diagnosis with the public.

“With respect to my son Brandon and his family, we haven’t made it very public with what’s going on with his little baby boy Crue’s health,” he wrote. “But they have decided it’s time to share his story to help raise awareness that ORGAN DONORS ARE TRUE HEROES!! They save many lives every single day, and sometimes it’s even little babies such as Crue.”

“Statement from Crue’s family: Crue was born with a liver disease known as Biliary Atresia. After a failed corrective procedure, his disease has now unfortunately progressed into end-stage liver disease, which requires a liver transplant before the liver completely fails,” the post continued.

Biliary Atresia is a rare liver disease that affects infants, typically within the first few weeks of life. It occurs when the bile ducts are absent, blocked, or severely narrowed. It can lead to scarring, liver damage, and eventual liver failure if left untreated.

The statement went on to say that a liver transplant is not a cure, but it is a life-long treatment. The Landry family shared a link for people to donate to, which they said would cover anything that’s left after insurance. The family also shares updates about Crue on the website.

The last update was on February 23. They shared that on February 6, Crue had been called to the hospital for a liver transplant. However, once they got there, the liver was deemed not the right size match, and Crue couldn’t receive it.