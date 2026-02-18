‘Swamp People’: Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat Tries Her Hand as Boat Captain

What To Know Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat teams up with “Little Willie” Edwards to successfully fill their tags.

Don Brewer and Calum Landry navigated tight spots with an airboat and Daniel Edgar and Zak Catchem went after a “Terminator” bull gator.

Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams experimented with a traditional pirogue boat.

After a week-long break, we’re back on the Louisiana gator hunt with Swamp People. During Wednesday’s (February 18) episode of the History Channel series, the unpredictable waters continued to throw a wrench into things.

It has been a problem all season, causing the hunters to take bigger risks and go into the deepest ends of the bayou to fill their tags. After wrapping up another day, Troy Landry told Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat he planned to help a friend with a wild hog problem. Pickle wanted to get in on the fun, but that would require her to burn the midnight oil. The mother of two would have to lead the boat solo the next morning, but Troy saw it as a test for his deckhand. The duo managed to track down the 250-pound feral hog.

Pickle hoped the adrenaline could carry her through what would be a near 24-hour workday. Thankfully, she ran into Troy’s son Jacob and his second “Little Willie” Edwards while fueling up. Willie volunteered to team up with Pickle so she wouldn’t have to go it alone. The new team had a nice streak, including nabbing an eight-footer, but there was a lull. Willie wanted to use the treble hook method, but Pickle felt the pressure to get through all of Troy’s lines. They picked up the pace, ultimately getting the job done. Pickle was grateful to have Willie, as she wasn’t sure she would have made it otherwise.

Without Willie, that meant Jacob had headed out by himself. He feared, when securing those big gators, it would be a challenge getting them on the boat. The 10-footer gave him new appreciation for normally having Willie. He powered through, concluding with a 12-footer. Troy served pork dinner for the family to end the day.

Elsewhere, second-year captain Don Brewer and Troy’s nephew Calum Landry have come off some slow runs. Don eyed a spot with the potential of big gators, but they needed a bigger boat. They take out Troy’s airboat and head to the remote hole. It wouldn’t be smooth sailing to move in the narrow environment. Not being able to back up a boat added to the obstacles they faced. At one point, the two got stuck and had a damaged blade. Despite the costly delays, they gathered some catches before making it back before the blades disintegrated.

Patriarch Daniel Edgar and his deckhand Zak Catchem have struggled. That’s because they suspect a bull gator had broken the lines and messed up their gear. Bull gators have moved in to claim new territory, given the environment. Zak breaks out his rod and reels in to catch the gator. It wasn’t their guy, but still a welcome 10-footer. After the culprit got away a few times, the two were able to nail down their guy. Their “Terminator” turned out to be a massive 13-footer.

Our final ride along this week came with Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams, who had been on a hot streak. They decided to take it old school by pulling out a pirogue, a flat-bottom boat like what was used by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their expedition. This method meant they’d be forced to offload on their other boat. The duo ventured through the remote cove and almost capsized, but managed to bag a 10-footer. With no room onboard, they secured the gator in a life jacket to carry the catch back. Given how grueling the trip was, this will most likely be the first and last time they use the pirogue.

Swamp People, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel