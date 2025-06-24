‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Mom Begs Apple to Unlock Dead Son’s Phone

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

The mother of the late General Hospital star Johnny Wactor is seeking a court order for Apple to unlock the actor’s electronic devices, including his Apple laptop, desktop, and iPhone.

As first reported by Us Weekly, Scarlett Wactor asked the court on Friday, June 20, to issue an order instructing the tech company to allow her access to Johnny’s devices. As the administrator of his estate, Scarlett said she needs to review the contents to “determine if her late son’s computer and phone contain any financial information or financial assets.”

Scarlett revealed she had spoken to Apple, but they wouldn’t help her unless they had a court order. She noted that the company told her the order needs to specify, “Apple is ordered by the court to assist in the recovery of [Johnny’s] personal data from their accounts, which may contain third-party, personally identifiable information or data.”

Johnny was fatally shot on the morning of May 25, 2024, in Downtown Los Angeles. The 37-year-old was leaving a bartending shift with a co-worker when he encountered thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

Scarlett described her efforts to get Apple to unlock her son’s devices as “frustrating,” noting that she needs access to information that could help shut down various accounts belonging to Johnny.

She also told the outlet there are “photos and videos” that she wants to retrieve from the devices. “I don’t want to erase [them],” she stated, adding that she hopes “there is a bunch of good stuff on there.”

Scarlett filed a petition in June 2024 to be named administrator of her late son’s estate. The judge agreed to the request, giving Scarlett control of her son’s finances and bills.

Four men were charged in relation to Johnny’s death. Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were hit with murder charges, Leonel Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft while having a gun, and Frank Olano was charged with accessory and receiving stolen property and having a firearm while being a felon.

According to the Associated Press, Gutierrez was sentenced to four years in prison following his September 2024 no-contest plea, and Olano received five years and eight months after entering a no-contest plea in October 2024. Barceleau and Estrada have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.