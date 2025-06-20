Things are going to get very, very green on next Tuesday’s (June 24) episode of Destination X, “Moral Compass,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at what’s ahead for the cast’s next big bus adventure.

This time, the contestants will get to step off of the bus for a new outdoorsy challenge without their vision-blocking goggles in tow, as this sneak peek shows them arriving to a forest area where they’re teamed up according to their choice of numbers one and two. What they’ll be doing there in the lush wilderness remains to be seen, but what we do know is that they’re still 450 miles from Destination X at this point in the journey, and they’re apparently surrounded by trains.

Before they get a permission slip off the bus, though, the clip shows the cast reflecting on the departure of Tai Lowry after the Amsterdam challenge.

“I’m traumatized by her behavior,” Kim Conner says, earning a laugh from Christian “Biggy” Bailey.

“Good riddance, I guess,” Allyson “Ally” Bross says of her eliminated friend, to which both Peter Weber and JaNa Craig appear surprised.

“Well, if I’ve learned anything, it’s to never cross you guys,” JaNa jokes.

Then, in a confessional, she offers her take on what happened to Tai: “Usually, in a horror film, the Black person is the third or the fourth person to die. You’ve got the nosy, curious white girl, sorry,” she says, as the camera pans to Mack Fitzgerald. “You’ve got the wannabe a hero white boy,” JaNa continues, as the camera focuses on Biggy. “Then you’ve got the ditzy girl, no offense, I’ll throw that out there,” she adds, as the shot turns to Ally. “And then you’ve got the Black person who knows damn well they shouldn’t be there, and they’re trying to get out of the scene when they’re at the wrong place at the wrong time and then [mimes neck slicing]. That’s Tai, and with honor, goodbye.”

Peter’s confessional comes next, as he gives his own interpretation of the others still on board. “I really, really respect the way Biggy’s playing the game. He is playing four or five steps ahead,” he says. Rick and JaNa and I, we committed to an alliance, and I think the three of us could do a lot of damage.”

The camera then turns to that very trio as they discuss game, and Peter reveals that he believes they were traveling towards Frankfurt, Germany, but have since been going in “the exact opposite direction.” He then reveals his secret superpower: He can tell which direction they’re traveling based on the sunlight coming through their otherwise obscured windows. “The sun doesn’t lie,” he insists. “There’s a lot of skills that a pilot can bring to this game. I’m tracking the sun any second I get. That’s a huge, huge clue that I’m going to be using this entire game.”

The Bachelor alum then advised his alliance members to avoid being on the same team in hopes that they can get more information by working separately, and, indeed, that seems to work out, as Weber is paired with JaNa, Kim, and Ally, while Rick is teamed with Biggy, Mack, and Shayne Cureton.

Of the team sets, Mack says, “I’m feeling so confident in my team. Me, Biggy, and Rick are the strongest people here, intellectually, and … Shayne is also there.”

Destination X, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC