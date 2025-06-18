Tai Lowry’s lie came back to bite her in a big way on Tuesday’s (June 17) edition of Destination X. The flight attendant and attorney, after winning last week’s challenge with Shayne Cureton, decided not to tell the others that she met Love Island‘s JaNa Craig during her reward clue session in Paris. Even after Shayne admitted to meeting The Bachelor and The Traitors favorite Peter Weber during his portion, Tai stuck to that fib and was horrified to see Weber and the Love Island star later joining the bus crew as competitors. Unfortunately for Tai, everyone else could see right through her claim and held it against her.

Rick Szabo and Christian “Biggy” Bailey were teamed with Tai in the daily challenge, which saw all but three of the contestants wearing vision-blocking goggles, eating gross dishes at a table suspended more than 100 feet in the air, and then describing them to their counterparts inside to match their descriptions to the plates in front of them. Not only did Tai’s team win, but it was a runaway victory, as they were the only ones to get any points, let alone two. However, Rick and Biggy immediately decided to run some subterfuge on Tai and not tell her what they saw; instead of describing the city that surrounded them and the flag waving in the distance, they said they only saw placemats with the colors of the German flag.

The deceptions continued to mount from there. Tai decided to tell Peter about the “clue,” even though her teammates had asked her not to, and he went right back to Rick with it, proving Tai wasn’t to be trusted. Then, when the full challenge came through, the team had to decide who was the most trusted person on the bus (and would get the exact location of Destination X as a reward for that distinction), Shayne chose Biggy to win, even over his showmance Allyson “Ally” Bross. Biggy then learned it was Amsterdam, The Netherlands, that they were at and immediately told Shayne. The catch for Biggy, though, was that he had to trick someone into picking the wrong location in the map room, and both he and Shayne set their sights on Tai. Despite her doubts, Tai went along with the suggestion that they were in Brussels, Belgium and was sent home as a result.

So how did Tai feel about the wicked web that she first began to spin herself before it spiraled completely out of her control? TV Insider caught up with the Destination X player to find out! (Be sure to catch our previous interviews with Josh Martinez, Jonah Evarts, and Rachel Rosette!)

In last week’s episode when you gave the Cannes clue to Rachel, did you really just not know?

Tai Lowry: I really just didn’t know… At that point in the game, I was actually overconfident because I was the first and only person who really like figured out Rome. I had Geneva, so I’m like two for two for map room. I’m thinking that I understand how these clues work, and they have a lot of wordplay like the Romeo, Roman numerals, Geneva, so I’m like, “Can-can, Cannes.” I’m thinking I’m picking up on a pattern, right? So I was like, “It has to be Cannes.” When we, the Eiffel Tower, my jaw was on the floor. Paris, I was like, “Where is Paris?” I missed the windmill part of my clue with like the movie thing. I just figured… I mean, it’s a windmill, there’s plenty of windmills in Europe. I missed that that was supposed to be Moulin Rouge and Paris.

Now, when it came to not telling the others that you had met JaNa, were you aware that they could see through that?

In that moment, yeah, like right after it came out of my mouth, I was kind of like, “That’s bad… This probably isn’t gonna work.” But I was like, I mean after I already lied and said “No,” I was like, “I don’t know how to walk that back.” So I actually did end up talking to my castmates and explaining everything. It wasn’t on the episode, but it was out there. I didn’t keep up the lie for the rest of my time on the show, no.

So after seeing what your teammates had to eat in the daily challenge, were you glad to be on the inside?

I was. Initially, I was jealous because I already missed the helicopter ride. I really wanted to win that one, and now they’re hoisted up in the air. I’m just an adventurous adrenaline junkie person, and I wanted to do something like that. But then, when we actually started doing the challenge, and that food, it stunk. It was so nasty and I was like, “Oh yeah, I’m better in here in this restaurant because if I was out there, maybe we would have lost. ‘Cause it would have been zero effort from Tai.” I am the pickiest eater. I barely eat anything to begin with. I eat like the same five things in my life. I’m a texture person. I’m also the type of person where I don’t, I can’t eat unless I see what I’m eating. So being blindfolded and having to [eat that], we would have just lost. So I felt kind of relieved that I was in the restaurant, but because I had… my standing on the bus was really shaky with people. Even though Biggy was in my alliance, Biggy had been avoiding me. So I almost threw that challenge, the very last one. I knew what it was, but I was like, “I don’t even know if I wanna win because [it’s] Biggy and Rick.” I wasn’t working with Rick. Biggy was avoiding me. “Are they gonna tell me the right thing?” It was a tricky spot to be in.

Were you surprised at how easily, fluently they lied to you?

Really, not. Not being in that game, and honestly, honey, I was doing my own lying, so I was just like… Itt was just kind of like “real recognize real.” I knew that that was like a fake clue, and I actually ran my own test with what didn’t make the episode… Right after that, I went to Ally, and I was just like, “Look girl, they gave me this clue, it’s BS. I know it’s BS.” … You’re with Shayne right? Get that information ’cause then that’ll let me know whether or not Biggy can trust me. Ally was the first person that I came clean to, by the way, on the bus, right in that moment. I told her, I was like, “Girl, please don’t be mad at Shayne that much because I did the same thing. I’m so so sorry.” So I thought if she could forgive Shayne, she could forgive me, and we would be okay.

Why do you think Ally decided not to tell you the truth when she found out from Shayne, what they were doing?

Because she valued her relationship with her man that they were talking about possibly taking showers with and kid names and this and that, and in each other’s bed. I mean, that was her man. So she chose her man over her girl and that’s really what hurt me. At my exit, that was really the person that I was upset about because I was like really?

Did it make you more or less upset to learn that Biggy pretty much had to betray somebody?

You know, I was split on it because in a way I understood it has to be somebody, and he’s not gonna let it be him. But then I was like, “Why did it have to be me?” Because think about it. That scene where he’s discussing it with Shayne, Biggy gives out three options. He’s like, “Tai, JaNa, or Peter.” Shayne immediately is like, “Tai.” Shane, we committed the same wrong! So that was kind of shocking to me, but at the end of the day, it is a game and I did understand that. Biggy was gonna do whatever he had to do to save himself, and I was in a bad position on the bus. I was at the very, very bottom, so I’m gonna be the easy target no matter what ’cause now nobody wants to talk to me. So, I mean, I got it. That’s why I gave him props at the end. I was like, that’s his game. He’s still on the bus and I’m not, so what can I say? Well played.

Speaking of game, how did you feel about Peter? He gained your trust pretty quickly after getting on the bus, and then he just went right back to Rick with your clue and all that. What did you think of him?

So with Peter, I, actually did want to work with Peter. I had a separate conversation just with him and JaNa. I apologized for that whole scene, just being so, so messy, not my intent. But I did want to work with them. I really liked JaNa when I met her, and her and Peter were package deals… And we had talked about trust and information sharing, and he was like, “Well, what information can you give me?” So I gave him a little bit at that point just about what was going on on the bus, and then later when we had that conversation… At first, I didn’t tell him and then I was like, “Full trust, full trust. Okay, let me tell him something.” I was pretty shocked that he went back and told Rick, but again I think I just got off on a bad first impression with that whole reveal thing. So at the end of the day, I understand that as well. I was like a super messy whatever player, a wild card, and Rick was somebody who was just sitting there minding his business, just trying to play the game. He didn’t have no drama, no nothing, and he didn’t have any friends, so it made sense that Peter chose to to go with Rick over me.

What did you get to do in Amsterdam after you left the bus?

I actually didn’t get to spend that much time in Amsterdam. [That’s] just kind of the construct of the game…. We had to keep moving, traveling a little bit. So I got to hang out in the next city that I cannot say what it is, but I got to hang out over there.

Rachel told me last week that you guys all ended up kind of becoming friends and supporting each other after the show. Can you just talk about your relationship with the girls?

So I love Rachel to death. Rachel was somebody who, even on the bus, I felt this friendship with her. So she was one of the first people that I talked to after I was eliminated, and that was really, really nice. I also had a super long conversation with Josh [Martinez]. Didn’t get to play with him that much, but we developed a friendship and everything like that. I recently saw Rick up in New York. We went to go see our billboard together. I have good relationship with Rick. I’ve really just tried to keep in touch with everybody on the cast, even though I went out how I did. It really is a unique experience that we all shared together. So I’ve tried to just extend myself to the cast and let them know no hard feelings, it’s a game. Ally, that was really messed up, but we’ve talked about it. We talked about it because it’s like that’s the buzz. And my thing is like let’s just get to know each other in real life, so I love my cast.

