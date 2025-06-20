Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Just over a month after John Foster was named the runner-up on Season 23 of American Idol, he’s already got new music in the works. The country singer appeared on the Fable House podcast to give an update on his future plans.

“American Idol was amazing. American Idol was the reason I’m here today. American Idol pushed me in my career farther than I ever thought I could. But I’m not a TV guy, I’m a music guy,” Foster explained. “So I’m super excited to actually get into the real work now. I’m writing. I’m in talks with recording. I’m going back to Nashville soon and getting in talks with lots of people where we’re going to make lots of music really soon, and I think people are really going to like it.”

He also noted that he thinks he’s going to like the music himself, which is something new because he’s usually “very hard” on himself and his work. “I am confident and I am excited because when you’re put with the right people, when you’re put with these really professional people in Nashville, I think they’re going to bring out the best in me and I might actually like my own stuff,” he added.

When asked if he was working with Jelly Roll’s record label on his new stuff, Foster teased, “Maybe so.” He got to know the “Save Me” singer on American Idol, as Jelly was the artist in residence for Season 23.

“There’s a couple of different people coming at me from different directions. All great stuff, though,” the teenager explained. “Nothing solid, nothing I can really comment on, but really great stuff. Jelly himself is just a really great dude I’m fortunate enough to have built a relationship with.”

Foster hit the ground running after American Idol. He’s already played his first Grand Ole Opry show in Nashville and will take the stage there once again later this summer, which he said is the greatest honor.