The journey continued on Tuesday’s (June 10) newest episode of Destination X, “Catching Feelings Changes Everything,” ultimately leaving Rachel Rosette behind in one of the world’s most beloved cities: Paris.

In the episode, the “City of Love” made good on its nickname. Somewhere after the group’s last two stops in Rome and Geneva, romance started to bloom between Shayne Cureton and Allyson “Ally” Bross, much to some of their fellow contestants-slash-busmates’ chagrin.

The first challenge of the day saw the remaining eight contestants paired off at random to make their way through a shrub-filled labyrinth maze. Ally was with Christian “Biggy” Bailey; Rachel Rosette was matched with Kim Conner; Rick Szabo and Mack Fitzgerald were partnered up; and Shayne and Tai Lowry joined forces as well. Thanks in part to sheer athleticism, it was the latter group that emerged victorious with the power to send someone into and save someone else from the map room.

Later, the group convened on a Chateau to play some spirited games of croquet. The matches were: Tai vs. Rachel, Mack vs. Kim, Shayne vs. Rick, and Ally vs. Biggy. The players who didn’t win the matches were Rachel, Mack, Shayne, and Biggy. They were all heading to the map room, with only one hope of being removed from the list by Tai.

Rachel, who’s been a bit of an outsider all season long, tried her best to win over Tai, since Tai wasn’t very happy about Shayne and Ally’s showmance situation. It worked, in part, because Tai did decide to share her clue with Rachel, telling her about the “Can-can” song. However, she still used her save power on Shayne, who sent Rick into the map room with the rest.

Ultimately, Rachel went along with Tai’s suggestion and chose Cannes, while the others all (correctly) chose Paris.

So did Tai purposefully sabotage Rachel? And how did the bus really feel about the showmance? TV Insider caught up with Rachel Rosette to find out that and more!

Hi, pink house, that’s so on brand!

Rachel Rosette: Yeah, it is. I’ve got, actually this is a brand new apartment. I just moved cities, and previously I’d always been married, so I was never allowed to have, like, a crazy pink house, but now that I’m single, I’m like, “I do whatever I want in my own house. So pink it is.”

Oh wow, okay, well, congratulations on that. I was gonna ask you how the show has changed your life, so I guess that’s a good segue to that.

I have made some of my very best friends for life on this show with the girls. The girls on the show, even though we can see that I didn’t connect as well with them as I wanted to, and we never made any kind of strong alliances, outside of the show, they’ve been nothing but angels. All of us have hung out. I stayed with Ally and Mack at their place for a while ’cause they’re roommates. I’ve been hanging out with Tai. So the girls, we’re all close, and so that’s why even though it’s funny to go back and see on the show, like, “Wow, I really wasn’t connecting with them that well,” because it’s so different than the reality now with how things are.

One of the people that you seem to have the most conflict with was Rick. Can you describe what was the cause of that dynamic?

Yeah, with Rick, from the get-go, I really liked Rick. We talked a lot. I didn’t give a crap about any of the other guys on the bus, to be honest with you, but Rick was somebody that I’m like, “Oh my gosh, it’s like dad vibes.” We talked about his wife, his kids, not the bird stuff. I don’t know the bird stuff. But we talked about just life, and so that’s why it really hurt me when he was sharing clues with the other guys because I’m like, “What the heck?” I really thought that we were friends, and now to know that he went behind my back and has been telling the guys what we saw, I was like, “Well.” That’s why it hurt extra, and I’m somebody that I try not to be petty, but I’m like, “You show me one time where your alliances lie and we’re good. I don’t need to have a conversation.” So that’s why I felt with him that I’m like, “I thought we were good, we’re obviously not good. I know we’re both trying to get an alliance, but it’s not worth it teaming up with you,” you know what I mean?

Yeah, totally. Going back to the first challenge, how close were you to putting Milan in the map room?

I mean, that’s really the main place that we were all thinking. Rome did not cross my mind one time, and especially going back and looking how close I was to going home, I was like, “Oh my God, I was way off.” And in both the first and second episode, you can see I’m kind of trying to put my X in the middle of places, right? I’m like, I’m not gonna be all in on one place, but I’m really gonna try to put my X in a position where I don’t have to be the closest, but I just don’t want to be the furthest away. So that was kind of my map room strategy is like, “It may not be Milan, it could be Verona, it could be somewhere more niche, but I’ll put it in the area that might make more sense.”

Well, it worked on that one. What did you make of like the showmance between Shayne and Ally that was going on?

[Rolls eyes.] I don’t want to talk about that because I was like, “Girl. It’s a showmance.” It’s like, “We’re on a bus, and we’re trying to win a quarter of a million dollars, and you’re over here doing these little fingers [imitates] falling in love with this dude you met on a bus a few days ago, get your head in the game!” And so I was not a fan of that. I was trying to get Shayne out from the beginning ’cause I really liked all the girls, and I was like, “If Ally falls for this guy, there goes any alliance we could have had.” ‘Cause women, we go all in on a man, and I’m like, her emotions are gonna get in the way for sure, so I wasn’t a fan of that.

Did you think there was any chance for real that Tai would save you over Shayne?

Yeah, I really thought she would because I didn’t realize that Tai and Shayne had been in an alliance and how strong their bond was… Now, I also was like, okay, I know they won the clue together, but it’s still, it’s an individual advantage. And so in my mind, I really was thinking that she would save me, but she tried to still do the best by being like, “Listen, I can’t save you, but this is where I really do think we are based on the clues.” So it felt like she was giving me a save without actually giving me a pass.

About that, when she told you about the “Can-can” song, you had been previously leaning towards Paris because of the shoes. So do you think that was a sabotage or did she just really not know?

No, I really do think that the clues were so niche, so specific, that there would be no other option. Like the “Can-can,” Cannes Film Festival, there is no other option, right? That’s so in your face, and part of me in the beginning was like, “I wonder if these are like fake clues.” I’m like, “This is so on the nose, if someone’s trying to throw you off, that’s such a good clue then I deserve to be fooled.” If you’re coming up with “Can-can” and Cannes Film Festival… so I was like, “Yeah, maybe Paris is too obvious. Maybe we gotta do Cannes.” And I at least thought, for the other players going in there, I didn’t even know if they knew that we were in France. There wasn’t really a lot of talk among other people, at least with me, about where we thought we were. So even though you see everybody going in the map room and being like, “I’m gonna do Paris,” “I’m gonna do Paris”… I had no idea that people even thought that we were in France.

When you guys went to Rome and Geneva, did you guys get any time off the bus or were you stuck in and didn’t get to see the cities?

We didn’t get to see the cities ’cause a really big part of the show is you can never feel too comfortable. If they knew that we knew exactly where we were, it makes it easier to kind of guess. So for the time that I was on the bus, we didn’t stop and get out anywhere. It was just like, “Go, go, go, go, go, we gotta go to the next place.” I wish I had, of course, ’cause people are like, “Oh my gosh, she went to Rome.” I was like, “No, I didn’t. My bus went through Rome. I’ve never been to Rome…” Technically, I’ve been in Italy, I guess, but I’ve never known I was in Italy, so it definitely was more like for the show versus like, “Hey guys, you wanna go hang out in this country?” It wasn’t like that at all.

What about Paris, though?

Oh, when I got to Paris, I got kicked off, it was my birthday, and so production was so sweet. I stayed in this gorgeous hotel that was beautiful. I had a cake, we went out to dinner, so it was really fun to get to spend my birthday that way. And of course, it’s disappointing ’cause you’re getting off the show, so it’s tinged with like, “I don’t want to ever go back to Paris again ’cause it’ll be like, ‘This city effed me up,'” but it was still really fun to be able to have a day before getting on my flight to get sent back home.

That’s nice. Was there anything that we didn’t get to see of you that wish that you wish we had?

There’s so many things that I said — and maybe I should be grateful they didn’t show them — when I was very heated in the moment, especially to Rick. And when I got kicked off the bus, I said some things that were not super nice, and I’m kind of glad that they’re not showing it because I probably would have regretted it. Because, in the moment, I was really mad and I felt like what I had suspected on the bus was true, that I didn’t have any really solid alliances. So I was super bummed and was just talking a lot of crap, but I think they could tell that I was really just heated and didn’t really mean anything that I was saying and so they’re like, “Yeah, maybe I should cut that out,” so nobody saw that and that’s probably for the best.

Another birthday present! And my last question is just if you had won the daily challenge where you got the powers that Tai and Shayne got, who do you think you would have used them on?

Oh, that’s such a good question. I would have saved, obviously, myself, but if any of the girls had been sent to the map room, I think — ’cause the only other one who got sent there was Mack — I definitely would have saved Mack. I definitely felt a strong alliance, in a word, with the girls. Any of the girls I would have saved. I would have sent Rick cause I’m also petty, so you send me to the map room, I send you, or possibly Shayne. I really wanted Shayne to go ’cause … I thought he would screw up with this showmance, so like Rick or Shayne, I would have been like, “Get the eff out of this bus!”

