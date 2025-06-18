Brit Invasion With ‘Outrageous’ Mitford Sisters and ‘Buccaneers,’ ‘Adults’ Finale, AFI Tribute to Francis Ford Coppola

Anglophiles can indulge in a dishy series about the Outrageous Mitford sisters who scandalized British society in the 1930s. Apple TV+ welcomes back The Buccaneers, about American debutantes looking for love across the pond in the late 1800s. FX‘s Adults wraps its first season with more immature antics. The American Film Institute honors director Francis Ford Coppola with a Life Achievement Award.

BritBox

Outrageous

Series Premiere

Long before the Kardashians took social media by storm, the real-life Mitford sisters scandalized British society in the 1930s with their tabloid-friendly romantic antics and unpopular political leanings. A colorful six-part series introduces us to six daughters of an aristocratic family that has seen better times. (The long-suffering parents are played by Brit TV pros James Purefoy and Anna Chancellor.) Think Jane Austen in a time of social unrest, rising fascism, Nazism, and communism. The eldest sister, Nancy (Bessie Carter), an aspiring author, acts as narrator, trying to keep the peace when glamorous sib Diana (Joanna Vanderham), who married very well, decides to ditch her perfect life to pursue her obsession with British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley (Joshua Sasse). Wait till they learn about sister Unity’s (Shannon Watson) crush on Hitler. Launching with two episodes.

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

Season Premiere

The streamer’s answer to Bridgerton returns for a second season, with a contemporary soundtrack underscoring the story of a gaggle of ambitious American debutantes in the 1870s who’ve set their sights on the scions of British nobility. As the season opens, Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is in a panic over her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers), Duke of Tintagel, convinced she’s marrying the wrong man. Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester joins the cast as Nan’s formerly estranged “Aunt Nell,” in whom Nan confides her fears.

Rafy / FX

Adults

Season Finale 9/8c

If the name hadn’t already been taken, Arrested Development would have been an appropriate title for this irreverent ensemble comedy about an immature household of not-quite-grownups. The first season (available for streaming on Hulu) ends with two episodes, the first involving a particularly savage teenage houseguest (Lilah Guaragna) who’s unimpressed by the hospitality of babysitters Anton (Owen Thiele) and Paul Baker (Jack Innanen). In the finale, Paul Baker receives alarming news when the group finally gets around to opening a pile of long-neglected mail.

Getty Images

AFI Life Achievement Award

Special 10/9c

The stars gather to honor Francis Ford Coppola, the Oscar-winning director of the renowned Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, and many more in AFI’s 50th ceremony honoring the career of a film legend. Among those paying tribute: Godfather alums Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Harrison Ford (from the Coppola-produced American Graffiti), Dustin Hoffman, Adam Driver (from the controversial Megalopolis), fellow directors Ron Howard and Spike Lee, and family members Gia, Roman and Sofia Coppola. Josh Groban performs “Brucia La Terra” from The Godfather III, now known as The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Apple TV+

Stick

If the thrilling finish of the U.S. Open last weekend left you seeking more entertainment from the world of golf, consider this charming sports comedy, which takes a Cyrano-style twist in its fifth episode. Pryce “Stick” Cahill (Owen Wilson) has convinced ex-bartender Zero (Lilli Kay) to caddy for his emotionally volatile protégé Santi (Peter Dager), feeding her material as a go-between to help the young player’s game without his knowledge. Pryce’s life caddy, the curmudgeonly Mitts (Marc Maron), is not a fan of the plan, and given that we’re only halfway through the season, he’s probably right.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

We Were Liars (streaming on Prime Video): A YA mystery (based on E. Lockhart’s novel) unfolds over eight episodes when Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind), a daughter of privilege, returns to a New England island for the summer with her family and friends (known as “the Liars”) to unravel what’s behind the accident that gave her amnesia a year earlier.

(streaming on Netflix): Phil Rosenthal is back on the road for an eighth season of enthusiastic culinary travel, with stops to savor the regional specialties of Amsterdam, Sydney, Manila, Guatemala, Tbilisi, San Sebastian, Boston and Las Vegas.

(streaming on Netflix): Phil Rosenthal is back on the road for an eighth season of enthusiastic culinary travel, with stops to savor the regional specialties of Amsterdam, Sydney, Manila, Guatemala, Tbilisi, San Sebastian, Boston and Las Vegas. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (streaming on Netflix): The reality series returns for a second season, following the fabled cheer squad from auditions through the 2024-25 NFL season.