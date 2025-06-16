A video of Rebekah Koffler’s interview with Fox News from the night of Donald Trump‘s birthday military parade is going viral after she appeared to be intoxicated during the live broadcast. Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, appeared during Lawrence Jones and Emily Compagno‘s broadcast to offer her commentary on the parade.

The start time of Koffler’s hit was delayed, and she noted on X in a now-deleted message that she was “refilling my #champagne glass” before going on-air. Once Jones and Compagno introduced her, Koffler was noticeably slurring her words and swaying in the video frame.

“This is incredible, finally, the United States is back,” Koffler dragged out. “I want to really thank all our Army, Navy, and Air Force officers who have been sacrificing their lives, literally. Their families have been contributing to the mission. Most of the time, the past quarter of a century, because of the mismanagement of the administrative state, they’ve been fighting these foreign wars.”

Fox News brings on Rebekah Koffler to talk about the military parade, but she seems to be heavily intoxicated so they cut away with quickness pic.twitter.com/QIbMAG4OL3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025

She went on to mispronounce Trump’s name, adding, “They are prioritizing America first. I want to thank these officers for all these sacrifices and the hardships their families have endured.” The hosts quickly jumped in to cut off Koffler, thank her for her time, and abruptly end the interview.

The frequent Fox News guest later claimed, “Yes, I did post #champagne photo — this was a joke, intended to boost viewership.”

Afterward, Koffler’s X was flooded with comments from viewers. “Oh sweetie, that was your big moment and you were absolutely hammered. Great entertainment though,” one person wrote. “How’s the hangover today?” another wondered, while someone else said, “You were lit up like a Christmas tree! How embarrassing for you.”

Koffler responded to the backlash, but did not address whether she was inebriated at the time of the interview. “Now, the propagandists came for me,” she wrote on X. “Aiming to silence me as I speak the truth, exposing warmongers, corruption. 2. Allegations against me related to my @FoxNew appearance #TrumpParade are FALSE. 3. TRUTH: Audio, video during #MilitaryParade were corrupted to to intermittent, slow connection.”

After making the note about her champagne photo, she continued, “5. Neocons, leftists cannot beat me on merit, in a candid debate, so they deploy political warfare at me, as they do against President #Trump, others. 6. Propagandists are afraid of me, my analysis. 7. I’m not afraid. Will continue to speak the truth.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Koffler reiterated her claim that her audio and video being messed up were to blame. She added, “But I’m not surprised that ill-wishers took this opportunity to attack me. I’m frequently attacked for because I speak the truth on various issues. Since the ill-wishers cannot beat me in a candid debate on merit, on specific issues. – they started making stuff up, aiming to destroy your reputation. Typical political warfare deployed against those with whom the other side disagrees. I’m not the first one and not the last one.”