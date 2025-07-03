There were a lot of unexpected twists and turns to be found in the second retreat experience for Masha (Nicole Kidman) in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. After she’d become notorious for her dosing experiments in group getaway therapy, she summoned another batch of restless wanderers to her new place in Zauberwald and slowly guided each of them to spiritual awakenings of sorts.

So will the story continue for a third season? Here’s what we know so far.

Is Nine Perfect Strangers renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. Hulu hasn’t announced a renewal order for the drama. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

The first season, which took place over the course of 10 days at the California-based Tranquillum House, was based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It was originally billed as a limited series during its 2021 premiere on the streamer. However, it was renewed for Season 2 back in 2023, almost two years after the first season ended. There was no sequel to the book to base the second season on, so it was an original story continuation. Like Season 1’s finale, Season 2’s closer also set up a potential story thread for another season to tug on.

What could Nine Perfect Strangers Season 3 be about?

At the end of the Season 2 finale, Masha found herself having made a deal with the devil, David Sharpe (Mark Strong). Though she was able to force his hand into divesting his company from weapons manufacturing, he got even by bribing her former Zauberwald partner Martin (Lucas Englander) for legally compromising footage of Masha’s subjects. Now, she will be working for him and his business doing her psilocybin dosing treatments for others … decidedly not at the alpine resort from the second season, it seems.

Who will star in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 3?

Since it’s not renewed yet, there’s no official cast list for the series’ third bow. However, based on the events of the Season 2 finale, it’s safe to say a third season would feature the return of Nicole Kidman’s Masha and possibly Mark Strong’s David as her benefactor-slash-boss. If Nine Perfect Strangers Season 3 follows the formula of the first two seasons, the rest of the cast would consist of an eclectic group of comedy and drama actors who are known for their work on the small screen and beyond, converging to find out their characters have hidden connections as they go on various mind trips to heal their emotional wounds.

Season 1 starred, alongside Kidman: Melissa McCarthy as a down-on-her-luck author; Bobby Cannavale as a former football player grappling with addiction; Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten as a family grieving a major death; Luke Evans as a sneaky journalist; Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg as a newly wealthy couple; Regina Hall as a jilted wife whose husband betrayed her for another woman; and Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto, and Zoe Terakes as employees of Tranquillum House.

Season 2 then featured: Mark Strong as a billionaire with tragic connections to the others; Henry Golding as his emotionally neglected son; Christine Baranski and Annie Murphy as an estranged mother-daughter duo, with Aras Aydin as the mother’s companion; King Princess and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as a lesbian couple in crisis; Dolly De Leon as a former nun who’s stopped hearing the voice of God; Murray Bartlett as a disgraced former children’s program host; and Lena Olin and Lucas Englander as the mother and son whose family owns Zauberwald.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Seasons 1 & 2, Hulu