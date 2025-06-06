‘The View’ Didn’t Cover Trump-Musk Feud at All, and Fans Were Completely Confounded

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Friday’s (June 6) episode of The View, fans were left completely confused when the hottest topic of the day was completely ignored by the cohosts.

Viewers who’ve become familiar with the show’s usual coverage approach — leading with discussions of the biggest political news of the day — were likely expecting cohosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to dig into the mudslinging that’s been going on between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

After all, they’d certainly covered the first part of it (when Musk expressed his dismay over the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill”) earlier in the week. However, instead of revealing the latest development in the messy public spat between the president of the United States and the world’s richest man — chiefly, that the latter accused the former of being part of the so-called “Epstein files,” and the other reportedly mulled deporting him in retaliation, and Musk considered decommissioning the Dragon spacecraft at SpaceX, too — they talked about subjects like Malia Obama deciding not to use her last name in professional pursuits and the friendship issues between Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez.

The subject of Trump did briefly come up when guest Mark Hamill, promoting The Life of Chuck, came on and talked about his X/Twitter responses to Trump, saying, “You gotta do it with humor. I think I don’t get angry, and I don’t drop F-bombs. I mean, I know I have a lot of kids who follow me, but I think to be have fun with it, yeah? Mock him. That’s the kryptonite to malignant narcissist.”

However, the lack of discussion on the latest Trump-Musk falling out left many fans confused and disappointed, and they shared those sentiments in response to a video of the panel’s first “Hot Topic” discussion on the show’s social media.

“Where are the current events? I am so disappointed. Is the show pretaped last year. Love y’all, but you missed the mark. Not a word about the break up of the bromance,” one fan wrote. “Cannot believe you’re not talking about what everyone else is talking about today!” wrote another. “This must be a taped show. I’m so disappointed. I was looking forward to it,” said a third.

It’s worth noting that this sudden change of tone and coverage comes after recent reports that the show’s cohosts were given a warning by the Disney brass that they needed to tone down any anti-Trump sentiments. However, the immediate aftermath of that was not apparent, as the cohosts returned immediately after the rumored meeting with a scathing rebuke of Trump.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC