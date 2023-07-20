‘Haul Out the Holly’ Sequel Movie Set for Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel‘s annual Countdown to Christmas event in 2023 is going back to a place we were introduced to last year.

Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta are all returning for a sequel to Haul Out the Holly (the #1 most-watched cable movie of 2022 among women 25-54), which saw Chabert’s Emily introduced to the Christmas festivities on Evergreen Lane (and find romance with Brown’s Jared). Joining them in Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up are Seth Morris and Jennifer Aspen. Production on the film wrapped earlier this year. A sneak peek will air during an encore presentation of the original film on Saturday, July 22 at 8/7c.

In Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily has now embraced Evergreen Lane’s festive spirit and is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta), and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet (though being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop decorating citations). A house on the block goes up for sale, causing a stir with residents. The welcoming committee prepares for the soon-to-be neighbors, who end up being holiday royalty — meaning the competition is about to heat up.

“Haul Out the Holly was an unqualified success and became an instant holiday classic. Viewers immediately responded to the movie’s warmth and this incredibly funny cast,” said Samantha DiPippo, Sr. Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, in a statement. “We cannot wait to take viewers back to Evergreen Lane with a sequel that is bigger, funnier and jollier than before.”

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up joins the previously announced A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha (and featuring a bit of time travel) and A Merry Scottish Christmas, reuniting Party of Five costars Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Channel