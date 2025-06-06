In the sophomore season of AMC’s apocalyptic spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City, the two leads, survivors Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), have been like ships passing in the night — only sharing a few scenes here and there, as they are both unwilling participants on opposite ends of a gruesome battle for control of a methane operation in Manhattan.

But in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the sixth episode, “Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days,” which airs on Sunday, June 8, Maggie comes to Negan after having lost her son Hershel (Logan Kim), who she believes has run off to be with the Dama (Lisa Emery). Kim revealed to TV Insider a few weeks ago that Hershel would face a difficult choice between his brave mother and the kind but ruthless Dama. Is that coming soon? Maybe, maybe not.

In the clip, Maggie looks crestfallen as she sits near Negan. But he makes a big admission: “The Dama’s dead. Burned to death.” What does this mean for Hershel and his whereabouts? Time will tell. But for now, Negan tries his best to reassure Maggie. “The Dama has this way of reading people, you know, getting into their heads and making them do things they wouldn’t normally do,” he says.

This installment also marks Cohan’s directorial debut after many years acting on Dead and serving as an executive producer for Dead City. “I definitely sought all of the advice that I could,” she admitted to us during New York Comic Con in 2024 about the new endeavor. “The confidence that I had from playing Maggie and from being in this world for a long time gave me the confidence to know the places I needed help. It made for an experience that was so much greater than the sum of its parts… It was life-changing.”

She also teases that the episode is “coming at a point in the season where we get to drop into some very tender character moments for everyone in the show,” which sounds a lot like what we see in the exclusive clip above. “There’s a huge action sequence, and I had a complicated thing that I had to direct myself in,” she continues, adding that, “This is the best of this world. The Walking Dead cake was divided equally in this episode.” Sounds delicious to us.

