Jimmy Kimmel Warns of Dangers Lurking in Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Thursday’s (May 22) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by focusing on President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill” and the potential damage it will cause to American citizens.

“Well, it was another wildly destructive day in Washington D.C.,” the late-night host opened his monologue. “You know, they pulled another all-nighter in the House last night where they passed Trump’s big, beautiful bill, and man, oh man, if this is the beautiful bill, I’d hate to see the ugly one.”

“I’m not sure which part of the bill is the most beautiful,” he continued. “I don’t know if it’s the part where we take food from hungry kids or the devastating effects it will have on college education or the trillions of dollars it will add to our national debt or the almost $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid. Either way, say goodbye to grandma.”

The wide-ranging budget bill passed in the House with a vote of 215 to 214 on Thursday (May 22), “which Trump called a landslide,” Kimmel quipped. It will now head to the Senate, which will decide whether to approve or change provisions of the bill.

Kimmel then showed a clip of the representatives who voted to pass the bill, referring to them as “a bucket of chum… the squeaky and creepy crackpots and kooks… welcome to Sycophantasy Island.”

He then turned his attention to Trump’s boastful Truth Social post, in which the President gloated about passing the bill. In the social media post, Trump touted how the bill would mean “massive tax cuts, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime” and “funding for the Golden Dome, Trump Savings Accounts, and much more.”

“Trump Savings Accounts,” Kimmel said incredulously. “Everything has to be Trump with these people. They’re like the Smurfs. ‘These new Trump Savings Accounts, they’re trumptastic. I trumpily agree, Papa Trump.'”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.