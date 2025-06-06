Ever since 2019, the Plaths have been welcoming audiences into their humble home with Welcome to Plathville, a reality show that introduced TLC viewers to Kim and Barry Plath and their nine children, as well as their traditional values. For six seasons, TV audiences have followed the down-home antics of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed brood from southeastern Georgia, who are passionate about family, religion, making music, and old-fashioned ideals.

Tapping into themes such as generational conflict, gender roles, and religious conservatism, Welcome to Plathville has been creating country-style entertainment for six seasons, fueled by fights, faith, and a heaping helping of family drama. As the tagline says, “The Plaths are moving forward, some together and some apart.”

With Season 7 on the horizon, major changes are in store for the Plaths. In recent years, shifting relationships and personal growth have significantly altered the family dynamic, which might impact the future of the show itself. Scroll down to get the latest news about Welcome to Plathville Season 7.

When will Welcome to Plathville Season 7 premiere?

After a bit of back and forth and will-they-won’t-they, Welcome to Plathville is final set to return with Season 7 set to debut on July 22, 2025, at 10/9c on TLC.

Though TLC has not officially confirmed the number of episodes for Season 7, the series typically runs between 10 and 12 episodes. Season 6 followed that pattern, concluding with its 12th episode, “Hold My Earrings,” which aired on October 1, 2024.

New seasons of the reality show have gradually shifted to earlier in the year, moving from late fall debuts to summer premieres. The first two seasons launched in November, followed by Season 3 in August 2021 and Season 4 in May 2022. Season 5 premiered on September 5, 2023, and Season 6 debuted on July 16, 2024.

Who is returning for Welcome to Plathville Season 7?

TLC has not released an official cast list for Welcome to Plathville Season 7, but based on a recent statement, it’s safe to say that most of the Plath family will be back.

In a statement released by TLC, Kim and Barry Plath will be returning, but possibly not under the best of conditions as they attempt to move on from their divorce.

The same could be said of son Ethan Plath and ex-wife Olivia. The duo announced their separation via Instagram back in October 2023 with a post stating “opposite directions in life with different goals”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Plath (@ethan.plath)

According to a March 2025 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, Olivia is expected to make only a brief appearance in Season 7, following her move to Washington, D.C. and her continued efforts to distance herself from the Plath family.

Lydia Plath and her beau Zac Wyse will be a major focus of the season as they plan their nuptials and discover that it takes a village to plan a wedding.

Veronica Peters is unlikely to make a significant appearance following her recent split from Micah Plath, though their breakup may be addressed in Season 7,

Isaac Plath confronted personal struggles in Season 6, opening up about past addictions and his efforts to overcome them. The season also spotlighted his growing rivalry with brother Micah. His evolving relationship with his family and the tensions surrounding it are expected to continue in the upcoming season.

The younger Plath children — Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy — have made appearances on Welcome to Plathville in the past in the larger family scenes, though typically have less screen time than their older siblings. They’re expected to be featured in a similar, more limited role in Season 7.

Hosanna Plath Noble has chosen to live a private life and does not appear on the series.

What will Welcome to Plathville Season 7 be about?

After 25 years of marriage, Kim and Barry Plath called it quits, finalizing their divorce in 2024. Kim began dating Ken Palmer, while Barry turned his attention to rebuilding bonds with their children. According to TLC, the former couple is still walking a delicate tightrope in the aftermath of their split, doing their best to maintain harmony and present a united front as their kids navigate milestones of their own, including marriage, divorce, and the challenges of growing up.

Season 7 will likely follow their ongoing co-parenting journey, along with Barry’s recent glow-up and evolution in the wake of the breakup.

In Season 6, Ethan debuted a new girlfriend, but opted to keep their relationship and her identity private from viewers and his family at the time. Though they went semi-official on Instagram a few months ago, he has since deleted any pictures of her, leaving fans to believe they have broken up.

In February 2024, daughter Lydia married Zac, but their road to “I do” was not as smooth as they would have liked. In Season 7, audiences get the inside peek on the hurdles the young couple had to jump to get to their happy ending.

The season will also follow Moriah Plath, who has taken on the role of the family’s “black sheep” as she continues to forge her own identity. A dark-haired, tattooed standout among her blonde siblings, Moriah’s ongoing journey toward self-discovery will be a key storyline in Season 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moriah Plath (@moriah.jasper)

Following Lydia’s wedding, Micah and Veronica ended their tumultuous relationship. Earlier in the year, Veronica took to Reddit and with a verified account started to share messy details of a physical altercation between Micah and his brother Isaac on the eve of the wedding, which left Micah hospitalized due to a broken nose.

In addition to the fight, Veronica has been using her Reddit account to tell her truths, including alleged “red flags” she’s witnessed in the family. According to one post: “Our relationship was the opposite of a Disney princess. The woman saved the man. I wouldn’t say he wasted my time he taught me a valuable lesson. I’m glad I didn’t marry him as well. The family wanted us to get married so he could take half of everything I own. One of the biggest red flags was when Kim would always try and sell me things like her boat or she wanted his name on the title of my houses.”

These statements were shared in a post discussing Micah’s possible new romantic interest.

Will there be a Welcome to Plathville Season 8?

TLC has not publicly announced a renewal, so as of now, the show’s future beyond Season 7 remains uncertain.

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 Premiere, July 22, 10/9c, TLC