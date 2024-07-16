‘Welcome to Plathville’ Couples Update: Olivia’s New Romance & More

Avery Thompson
Comments
Olivia and Ethan Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

Welcome to Plathville returns on July 16 with brand-new episodes and major changes for the Plath family. Two of the show’s core relationships have ended, and the Plaths are trying to navigate new chapters in their lives.

The new season will dive deep into Ethan and Olivia’s lives post-split. After five years of marriage, Ethan and Olivia called it quits. Olivia is now in a new relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim and Barry’s divorce proceedings are still in limbo. Kim makes a big move that has everyone wondering if she can stay afloat on her own. Micah relocates to Florida and gives a glimpse at his new girlfriend.

Scroll down to get the updates about the Welcome to Plathville relationships.

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6, Tuesdays, 10/9c, TLC

Barry and Kim of 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

Barry and Kim Plath

Status: Split

Kim and Barry announced they had split in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Barry and Kim will continue to co-parent and face the next chapter of their lives apart. “Personally, I’ve changed through the process of this divorce,” Barry says in the trailer. Meanwhile, Kim doesn’t think Barry has “loosened up” as much as she has post-divorce.

Olivia and Ethan Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

Ethan and Olivia Plath

Status: Split

Ethan and Olivia married in October 2018. They announced their split in October 2023 and filed for divorce four months later.

The aftermath of their split will play out in the new season. Both Ethan and Olivia are back on the dating scene. They will continue to have tough conversations about their relationship. “Between me or your family, like you were going to pick your family,” Olivia says. He replies, “That’s because you made me choose.”

Ethan later says to Olivia, “I don’t understand how you can move on so easily after seven years.” She responds, “Who said it was easy?”

Olivia recently revealed she’s dating a new man after moving to Los Angeles. “It has just been such a healing experience and just such a fun experience,” she told Parade of her new relationship. She gave a glimpse of his face in a recent Instagram post, but she has not disclosed his name.

Micah Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

Micah Plath's new girlriend

Status: In a relationship

In the Welcome to Plathville Season 6 trailer, Micah reveals his new girlfriend. However, he does not show her face or announce her name.

Micah and his girlfriend live together in South Florida. “I’m a little hesitant to put our relationship out there in the open just because I’ve just seen a lot happen with relationships with my family,” he says.

Hosanna Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

Hosanna Plath and Timothy Noble

Status: Married

Hosanna, who has not appeared on Welcome to Plathville since the first episode, is married to Timothy Noble. They live in Ohio together. They are musicians together, with Hosanna being a violinist and Timothy being a pianist.

