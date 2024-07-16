Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Welcome to Plathville returns on July 16 with brand-new episodes and major changes for the Plath family. Two of the show’s core relationships have ended, and the Plaths are trying to navigate new chapters in their lives.

The new season will dive deep into Ethan and Olivia’s lives post-split. After five years of marriage, Ethan and Olivia called it quits. Olivia is now in a new relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim and Barry’s divorce proceedings are still in limbo. Kim makes a big move that has everyone wondering if she can stay afloat on her own. Micah relocates to Florida and gives a glimpse at his new girlfriend.

