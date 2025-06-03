Charlie Zakkour will make his Bravo debut as one of the stars of the network’s new series Next Gen NYC, but just weeks before the June 3 premiere, he reportedly found himself at the scene of an arrest in New York City.

While Zakkour was not charged with anything or arrested himself, Page Six reported that the up-and-comer was seen in the background of a video that showed cryptocurrency investor John Woeltz getting arrested in May. Woeltz was charged with two counts of assault, kidnapping, unlawful prisonment, and criminal possession of a firearm, according to ABC7 NY.

He is accused of kidnapping and torturing his Italian cryptocurrency business partner via electrocution and tasing.

The reason for Zakkour’s alleged presence at the scene is unclear, but Page Six reported that he was seen “looking concerned” as the arrest took place in New York’s Soho neighborhood. A source told the outlet that Zakkour sometimes “crashed” at the apartment where the arrest went down.

According to Zakkour’s Bravo bio, he is a “crypto trader and private investor who’s been ruling NYC’s club scene since he was 14.” He also “knows everyone (and their secrets).”

His bio continues, “Charming but blunt, Charlie says exactly what’s on his mind, and sometimes what others wish he wouldn’t. Beneath his tough exterior, he’s fiercely loyal, especially to close confidants. For the first summer in years, Charlie finds himself basking in his autonomy, but he might find being unattached creates more drama than ever.”

Other Next Gen NYC cast members include Meredith Marks‘ daughter Brooks Marks, Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Gia Giudice, Kandi Burruss‘ daughter Riley Burruss, and Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Ariana Biermann.

The show “follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time.”

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 premiere, Tuesday, June 3, 9/8c, Bravo