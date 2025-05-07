Bravo is expanding its programming slate and bringing back some fan-favorite show. The network announced its new and returning series on Wednesday, May 7.

The Real Housewives franchise is expanding with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The show will give a look inside “the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.”

The network is also rebooting its series Ladies of London with a “new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites. As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

Following the success of The Valley, the network will now follow alum from Shahs of Sunset as they “take on the next stage of life” in the Valley. The spinoff, which has a working title of The Valley: Persian Style, will star Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid. “Their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever,” a synopsis reveals. “As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.”

The final new addition is Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, which will feature a “‘Real Housewife’ [taking] off her stilettos and [stepping] into a real housewife’s shoes.”

Bravo’s returning shows are Below Deck Med (Season 10), Below Deck Down Under (Season 4), Married to Medicine (Season 12), Southern Charm (Season 11), Southern Hospitality (Season 4), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 15), The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 19), The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 10), and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 6).

Previously confirmed returning shows include Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Miami, and Vanderpump Rules, and previously announced new programming includes Next Gen NYC, Kings Court, and Las Culturistas Awards Show.