Remembering Loretta Swit, ‘Cleaning Lady’ Finale, Bravo’s ‘Next Gen,’ Return to Skinwalker Ranch

MeTV pays tribute to iconic M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit with a weeklong series of episodes featuring “Hot Lips.” Fox’s The Cleaning Lady wraps its fourth season with a two-part finale. Bravo spotlights the offspring of its Bravo-lebrities in a reality series. Discovery returns to Utah’s mysterious Skinwalker Ranch for a sixth season of paranormal exploration.

M*A*S*H

The nostalgia network has been airing the celebrated military/medical comedy since its national launch 20 years ago and this week pays tribute to one of its signature stars with a nightly series featuring some of Loretta Swit’s most memorable episodes. Swit, who passed away May 30 at 87, was best known as proud Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, who more than held her own against an ensemble of wacky male cutups and won two Emmys in the early 1980s. Tonight’s episodes, from Season 6 in 1977 (starting at 7/6c), find Margaret and Hawkeye (Alan Alda) in each other’s arms while trapped in enemy territory. Needless to say, the intimacy doesn’t last. (The entire series is available for streaming on Hulu.)

Fox

The Cleaning Lady

Season Finale 8/7c

Thony’s (Élodie Yung) double life as a crime-scene cleaner and doctor for the Sin Cara cartel gets even more perilous in the two episodes closing the thriller’s fourth season. She may be under the protection of her fake husband and cartel leader Jorge Sanchez (Santiago Cabrera), but that’s not going to help when Thony is thrown into prison with Sin Cara’s former chief, and Jorge’s vengeful sister, Ramona (Kate del Castillo). Talk about your estranged bedfellows!

Bravo Media

Next Gen NYC

Series Premiere 9/8c

It’s an attack of the Bravo nepo babies! In the most incestuous (metaphorically speaking) spinoff yet, the offspring of Bravo-lebrities Kandi Burruss, Meredith Marks, Kim Zolciak Bierman and Teresa Giudice get their own moment in the spotlight as they try to make it in Manhattan with or without their famous-at-being-famous folks’ help. In the opener, Ariana Bierman leaves Atlanta to start over in New York City, while Brooks Marks endures a fashion shoot with mom Meredith. Poor baby.

History Channel

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

Season Premiere 8/7c

Fans of the paranormal are invited to re-enter Utah’s “UFO Alley” to explore the mysteries of the ranch owned by Brandon Fugal where all manner of bizarre events occurs. He’s joined by a team including scientist and principal investigator Erik Bard and aerospace engineer and astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor, who in the Season 6 opener are surrounded by a “shocking phenomenon.” Followed at 9:30/8:30c by Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, in which ex-CIA agent Andrew Bustamante and investigative journalist Paul Beban explore weirdness elsewhere, including Mt. Shasta in Northern California.

Peacock

Love Island USA

Season Premiere

What’s love got to do with it? Beats me, but the saucy hook-up show is back for a seventh season of amorous shenanigans in exotic Fiji as a new batch of islanders arrive to couple and recouple depending on the whims of obsessed viewers. Ariana Madix is the host, and Iain Sterling the narrator, with episodes dropping nightly this week, and Thursdays through Tuesdays in successive weeks, with the Love Island Aftersun after show airing on Saturdays.

