Michelle Obama Dishes on Her Favorite Bravo TV Shows

Michelle Obama is defending her status as a Bravo fanatic.

The former first lady gushed over her love of the reality TV network on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of her IMO podcast, joking that her brother, Craig Robinson, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, “razz” her about her Bravo obsession, particular The Real Housewives franchise.

“I watch it all. All of it,” she told Robinson and their podcast guests, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. She revealed that one of her current Bravo watches is the new series Next Gen NYC. The series, which premiered last month, follows the children of The Real Housewives stars as they navigate young adulthood.

“I watched the first two episodes, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, they’re starting the babies off early,’” Michelle quipped, while Rogers added, “They’re really like the princes and princesses of Bravo, now seeing if they’re worth their salt when the camera’s fixed on them.”

Robinson, for his part, joked that the show sounds like “child abuse,” to which Yang said it can be “really tricky to watch.”

“It is,” Michelle agreed before adding, “But it’s juice. It’s tea.”

Michelle went on to share that Robinson and Barack “think that sports is better than reality TV,” but said that the two are basically “the same thing.” She explained, “There’s drama in sports. If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta. You know? It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along. I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other talk show host.”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘What’s the difference?’ It’s just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together, [they] still can’t get along, they still have the same arguments — and it’s not just women, but this happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating. It’s just like, ‘Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well. And don’t ever vacation with her, ever again, ever. And why can’t we figure out this room thing?’”

Later in the conversation, Rogers brought up the topic of Bravo’s annual fan convention, BravoCon. “It must be madness,” Michelle noted, to which Rogers added, “It’s like The Beatles show up when anyone walks in the room.”

The comedian also mentioned how The Real Housewives franchise will soon be expanding with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The upcoming series intrigued Robinson, as he told the group, “We used to live there, so maybe that’s the one [I’ll watch].”

Earlier this year, Michelle revealed her love of HGTV shows during a May interview on Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast. Talking about House Hunters, Michelle said, “There’s something so soothing about the arc of that. You know? We just like looking at people’s houses.”

Poehler, for her part, said she’s “obsessed with House Hunters International,” adding, “First of all, every place looks so… ‘I’m like, wow, you can get that for that money?’ I’m always so blown away… like, ‘Should I move to Morocco?’”

Poking fun at the show’s home buyers, Michelle joked, “And don’t you like the way people have such high expectations with a low budget? Like, ‘These aren’t marble,’ but you want to pay $100 a month… I love it though.’”