Christina Aguilera got her first-ever coaching win on The Voice when she was represented by Alisan Porter during Season 10. The former child actress, who played the lead in the 1991 film Curly Sue, was open about her previous struggle with drug and alcohol addiction during her time on the show.

Now, it’s been more than nine years since Porter was crowned the winner of The Voice. Scroll down for an update on what she’s up to today!

What is Alisan Porter doing now?

Porter has continued her career as a musician in the years since The Voice. In June 2024, she released a six-song EP called The Ride, which she produced herself. She’s also still performing live and announced a string of summer 2025 shows in May.

Additionally, she works as a vocal coach, vocal producer, and songwriter. She is a vocal coach on The Masked Singer.

“There was never a plan to be a coach. That kind of all happened in Covid [times], and this has been such a wonderful side hustle for me,” she told the Daily Collegian in 2024. “I like to give back, but the goal and the dream is always to be touring, playing music, and writing new music.”

Porter added that she’s now working on a full-length album for her next project. “We’re already kind of halfway through writing a lot of different songs, and I definitely feel like there are a few that are on the road to going where I want to go this next time and I’m very excited about it,” she dished.

Is Alisan Porter still sober?

Porter got sober in 2007, but eventually decided to try going “California sober.” In November 2020, she recommitted to full sobriety.

“After trying to be ‘California sober’ I quickly realized that only high I needed was the one in higher power,” she revealed three years later. “I am so grateful to have found this way of living, to not be afraid of my weaknesses and fears and to learn to LEAN IN and trust that I am whole and taken care of as long as I remember daily that I am not in control.”

Is Alisan Porter married?

Yes, Porter is married to Justin de Vera, a dancer whom she’s known since childhood. They tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 16, 2023, at which point they had been together for six years.

Prior to that, Porter wed Bruan Autenrieth, a former soap opera actor, in March 2012. They announced their split in December 2017, at which time Porter revealed that they’d already been separated for several months.

Does Alisan Porter have kids?

Yes, she’s a proud mom to three children. With Autenrieth, she shares son Mason, born 2012, and daughter Aira, born 2014. She gave birth to a daughter, Shilo, with de Vera in October 2021, more than a year before their Las Vegas nuptials.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.