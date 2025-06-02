Fox 2024-2025 Ratings: Which Primetime Show Reigned Supreme on Network?

When it came to the biggest broadcast audiences of the 2024-2025 season in primetime, Fox was completely shut out of the top 20 most-viewed shows — and just three shows in the top 100.

While CBS had a banner ratings season again (averaging 9.1 million viewers), NBC placed second (7.2 million), and ABC closely followed in third (6.9 million), the network trailed in fourth place (4.3 million).

So what were Fox’s biggest winners of the 2024-2025 TV season?

Placing 63rd on the overall list of broadcast and streaming shows for the season in total viewership — that is a 35-day window of viewership on linear and streaming — was Doc, with an average of 7.6 million per episode; coming in 69th was the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star with 7.1 million; and landing at 93rd was The Floor with 5.7 million.

On broadcast alone, Doc notched an average of 2.332 million, with 9-1-1: Lone Star at 2.813 million, and The Floor Season 3 at 3.275 million (per TVSeriesFinale). Other performers on that metric included The Masked Singer (3.008 million in the fall, 2.841 million in the spring), The Floor Season 2 at 2.218 million, and Murder in a Small Town at 1.977 million.

On the animated side, Universal Basic Guys was the king of the animation domination segment (with 1.741 million), followed by The Simpsons (1.639 million), Bob’s Burgers (.958 million), Family Guy (.845 million), Krapopolis (.644 million), Grimsburg (.547 million), and The Great North (.512 million).

The canceled lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf led the pack on other scripted shows (with 1.842 million), followed by the renewed workplace comedy Animal Control (1.128 million), the on-the-bubble anthology crime drama Accused (1.404 million), The Cleaning Lady (1.098 million), and Alert: Missing Persons Unit (1.052).

The other unscripted originals for the network included Gordon Ramsay‘s Next Level Chef (1.714 million), Kitchen Nightmares (1.697 million), and Hell’s Kitchen (1.687 million), followed by Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (1.546 million), Farmer Wants a Wife (1.521 million), Extracted (1.482 million), Crime Scene Kitchen (1.131 million), America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons (1.081 million), and America’s Most Wanted (.975 million).