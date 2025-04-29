CBS is once again the most-watched network, for the 2024-2025 season.

CBS will hit a record 17th consecutive season as the most-watched network with the top seven primetime shows. The network also held broadcast television’s longest winning streak on record, from 1955 through 1970. This will also be CBS’ 22nd win in the last 23 years. In broadcast alone with Nielsen “Most Current” ratings, CBS’ primetime viewership (excluding sports) averages 4.99 million viewers, which is up +14% year over year.

The top seven shows are, with average viewers: Tracker (10.84 million), Matlock (9.53 million), 60 Minutes (8.45 million), FBI (8.11 million), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (7.98 million), Blue Bloods (7.90 million), and NCIS (7.86 million). Of note, Blue Bloods ended after 14 seasons this season.

CBS also has eight of the top 10 shows, with Elsbeth ninth (with 7.78 million average viewers), as well as 13 of the top 20 shows, adding in Ghosts (7.29 million), Watson (6.66 million), FBI: Most Wanted (6.49 million), FBI: International (6.49 million), and Fire Country (6.15 million). Those two FBI spinoffs have also been canceled and will be ending with Most Wanted‘s sixth and International‘s fourth seasons on May 20.

CBS also has four of the top five new shows with Matlock (#1), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (#2), Watson (#4), and NCIS: Origins (#5). High Potential on ABC, is third and 12th overall, with 7.24 million average viewers.

CBS has the top two comedies with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts. Sixteen of the top 20 shows are dramas.

Other shows worth noting in that top 20 are the three One Chicago shows, with Fire eighth, Med 10th, and P.D. 13th, as well as ABC’s Will Trent (14th) and 9-1-1 (19th).

CBS reports that it is also on top for broadcast in late night and daytime shows. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the #1 program in late night for the ninth consecutive season, and the network is #1 in daytime for the 39th consecutive season.