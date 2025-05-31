Lester Holt Delivers Final ‘NBC Nightly News’ Broadcast — See Fans React

As Lester Holt’s time at NBC Nightly News came to a halt on Friday, May 30, the anchor shared his gratitude to viewers on air, and viewers reciprocated the appreciation on social media.

While previewing the top stories on Friday’s broadcast, Holt called his 10-year Nightly News run “the honor of a lifetime,” recounting how he covered stories “from Paris to Tokyo, Uvalde to Ukraine, the Greatest Generation to the wild blue yonder.”

And at the end of the broadcast, Holt reiterated that he’d be leaving NBC Nightly News to expand his role as host at Dateline, and he told viewers that successor Tom Llamas would be starting on Monday, June 2.

“As anchor, it has been an honor to lead this program and an honor to be welcomed into your homes. I’m so grateful for your trust,” he told viewers. “Around here, facts matter, words matter, journalism matters, and you matter.”

And later, NBC Nightly News staffers joined Holt on the set as he said his goodbyes.“I’ll miss our evenings together, and I will miss the team that puts it all together: my dear friends and my colleagues,” he said. “But for now, I just want to say thank you to my incredibly supportive and patient family and all of you. … Please continue to take care of yourself and each other, and I’ll do the same.”

And after a montage of Holt’s time as Nightly News anchor, he got an ovation from his staff and a hug from wife Carol Hagen. And on social media, viewers and former colleagues wished the journalist well.

“We will miss you, Lester Holt!” @AnnieForTruth wrote on X.

“Crying over Lester Holt leaving the news. That was so beautiful,” @famefcker posted.

“Classy sign off from Lester Holt on @NBCNightlyNews. You will be missed!” added Ryan Breton, meteorologist at NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

WKBW reporter Kristen Mirand wrote, “End of an era at @NBCNightlyNews. I had the surreal honor of interning alongside Lester Holt and the powerhouse team behind the scenes at NBC. Grateful to have learned from the best. Wishing Lester the most meaningful farewell tonight.”

NBC News senior assignment editor Josh Cradduck said, “Tonight the legendary Lester Holt wraps up his amazing tenure as anchor of @NBCNightlyNews after a decade behind the desk and in the field,”. “He played a paramount role in the tradition and legacy of Nightly.”

Holt even got a shout-out from the CBS Evening News anchors on Friday.

“Lester, many of us at CBS remember the 19 years you worked here before you lost your way,” John Dickerson quipped at the end of that news program’s broadcast.

“Lester made history when he took the anchor chair 10 years ago and has been a tough competitor ever since,” added Maurice DuBois. “From all of us at CBS News, Lester, please take care of yourself.”

