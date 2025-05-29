‘Hacks’ Finale, ‘Poker Face’ Gets Schooled, Fox Toons on Thursdays, Matthew Goode in ‘Dept. Q’

Hacks closes its fourth season with another career crisis for the great Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Poker Face stages a memorable showdown between lie-detector Charlie and an 8-year-old bad seed. Fox establishes Thursday as a new animation night for the summer. Matthew Goode stars in the gritty crime drama Dept. Q as an irascible detective leading a new cold-case unit in Edinburgh.

Hacks

Season Finale 9/8c

Did Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart) just throw away her career, again, as her furious network bass warned her? The Season 4 finale of the Emmy-winning comedy picks up after the legendary comedian’s momentously spontaneous decision to walk away from her coveted late-night TV show, facing an 18-month suspension from performing anywhere. (Damn those non-compete clauses!) For someone who lives to work, this could be a catastrophe. But as we’ve seen many times before, it might be a mistake to write Deborah Vance’s career obituary prematurely. We can’t wait to see her next move, and thankfully, HBO Max (as it soon will be known again) has already renewed the series for a fifth season.

Poker Face

In one of the best episodes to date of the delightful mystery-comedy, human lie detector Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) meets her match in an 8-year-old bad seed “pigtailed demon child” (the terrific Eva Jade Halford) whose crime falls short of murder but involves killing the spirit of a rival for honors at a private school. Charlie’s taken a job there to “get back some of that childlike wonder,” but ends up marveling at the cunning of little Stephanie, who has the entire school — including its gruff principle (the great Margo Martindale) — quaking in terror.

Bob’s Burgers

8/7c

No, Sunday hasn’t come early. As a summer treat, Fox is offering new episodes of several of its animated comedies on Thursdays during the off-season. The fun begins with the long-running Burgers, where Linda rallies everyone to go on a family walk, during which the kids discover a weird conspiracy. Followed by the noir spoof Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c), with a case involving the death of male sex workers, Family Guy (9/8c), with a parody of The White Lotus, and The Great North (9:30/8:30c), where Judy seeks stardom in dinner theater.

Dept. Q

Series Premiere

Downton Abbey alum Matthew Goode subsumes his natural charm in the scruffy persona of troubled detective Carl Morck in a mordant, gritty crime drama from Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit). The abrasive Morck is damaged goods after being wounded in a shooting that paralyzed his partner and left him stewing in anger and survivor guilt. His bosses assign him to a newly created cold-case unit staffed by fellow outliers, thinking that might keep him out of sight, out of mind. No chance.

And Just Like That…

Season Premiere

“I’m a big girl in a big city with a big house to furnish,” mock-whines Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as the third season of the exasperatingly indulgent Sex and the City sequel gets underway, its characters living in a 21st-century Gilded Age fantasyland. There’s a reason most fairy tales end with the “happily ever after,” even if princess Carrie’s bliss with Aidan (John Corbett) has been temporarily stalled because he’s down in Virginia dealing with family issues while she flounces around alone in her Gramercy Park mansion. Oh, boo-hoo! The less said the better about the subplots involving Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and guest star Rosie O’Donnell, and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) encounter with a dog-walking hysteric, not to mention the rest of their smugly privileged entourage.

