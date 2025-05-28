Ari Melber, who hosts one of MSNBC’s highest-rated programs, The Beat With Ari Melber, may be moving on from the network. Breaker reported on Tuesday (May 27) that the journalist is considering leaving MSNBC and has already taken meetings with rival networks.

The site cited two sources familiar with the situation and reported that Melber may also be interested in starting his own media company. He has been hosting The Beat since 2017 in the network’s coveted 6/5c slot.

Should Melber actually leave MSNBC, it would likely be a big ratings blow, especially following Rachel Maddow‘s return to airing only once a week (for the first 100 days after Donald Trump‘s second term in office began, she was on the network five nights a week).

In addition to hosting The Beat, Melber is also a chief legal correspondent for MSNBC.

Earlier this year, Melber hit back at Trump after the president claimed that the network was “close to death” and called it “worse than CNN.” Melber told Forbes,“MSNBC is doing great,” and added, “We’re reaching more people than ever. We’re beating ESPN and CNN in total audience TV ratings, and last year we beat Fox on YouTube, which is a big part of the future.”

Amid concerns about the downfall of cable news, Melber added, “2024 was a huge, busy year for MSNBC.” He also referenced the lower post-election ratings, telling the outlet, “We have always seen that drop off, and we have always seen people come back to the news. I think, over time, people will come back if we prove to them that this is not a re-run. Because there’s a lot of important things happening, including well beyond D.C.”

He also urged viewers, “Take your time and figure out how you want to engage as a citizen. But MSNBC will be here.”

The Beat With Ari Melber, Weekdays, 6/5c, MSNBC