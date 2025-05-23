‘Morning Joe’ Cohost Mika Brzezinski Celebrates Daughter Emilie’s Graduation

Mika Brzezinski is feeling like a proud mamma as her daughter, Emilie Hoffer, has graduated from Georgetown Law.

The Morning Joe cohost took to her Instagram page on Monday (May 19) to celebrate Emilie’s amazing achievement. “A fantastic evening celebrating the 2025 graduates of @georgetownlawofficial Congratulations to all the graduates, especially our @emiliehoffer — We are so proud of you! And Cali too!!!” she wrote.

Brzezinski shared a slideshow of photos of her daughter in her graduation cap and gown as she posed and celebrated with various friends and family members.

The MSNBC personality shares Emilie with her ex-husband, Jim Hoffer, whom she was married to from 1993 to 2016. The former couple also share another daughter, Carlie Hoffer. Brzezinski went on to marry her Morning Joe co-host, Joe Scarborough, in 2018. Scarborough also has children from his previous marriages: two sons with his first wife, Melanie Hinton, and a daughter and son with his second wife, Susan Waren.

Brzezinski previously spoke of her love for her daughters following the passing of her mother Emilie Benes Brzezinski, who died in 2022.

“To the moms struggling with their teenage daughters, please know that this time is fleeting. I’ve learned to be patient with my own daughters and now realize those strong feelings do crest and our daughters (like me) eventually gain perspective. In fact, I’m holding on to hope on all of this!” the news anchor wrote in a piece for MSNBC in 2023.

“This year, my girls have stepped up for me in ways I couldn’t imagine years ago. And I am so grateful,” she continued. “And when your daughters develop their own relationships, navigate their first careers, or decide to have kids, they’ll go through great highs and low lows – and they’ll begin to realize they need their moms a lot more than they thought.

She added, “So, in the really tough moments, (especially if you feel like you have to walk on eggshells) know that your daughter also loves you so much, and she is likely still learning who she is and how to express herself.”