‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Praise High-Scoring Game as ‘Best of Season’

[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, May 21, episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! fans think the Wednesday, May 21, episode was “one of the best” of Season 41. They chalked it up to the amount of Triple Stumpers and the players’ scores going into Final Jeopardy.

Brendon Liaw, from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, returned for his second game after an amazing comeback win the day prior with $13,599. He played against Romy Negrin, from New York, and Sam Macken, from Boulder, Colorado.

Riffing on Liaw’s job as a “stay-at-home son,” host Ken Jennings joked at the beginning of the episode, “We got him outside to play one more game.” On Tuesday’s game, Liaw explained that he recently graduated college and is looking for a job, but is afraid he will be called a loiterer soon.

The game didn’t start off so hot for Macken, a bassoon player in an orchestra, who answered two questions wrong and one right to put him in the red. But, then he found the Daily Double on the sixth question to try and redeem himself. With -$1,200 in his bank, he wagered $1,000, the allotted amount when a Jeopardy! contestant has a negative score. In “The Highest Population in the State,” the clue read, “A city with this name has the highest population in 2 coastal states.” “What is Jacksonville?” he answered incorrectly, dropping him down to -$2,200. The correct answer was Portland.

Negrin, a graduate student, finally got on the board with $800 after answering clue 13 correctly.

During the interviews, Macken boasted that he played the bassoon in front of Glenn Close, who was doing a collaboration with his orchestra, in Montana. He played the part of the grandfather in the symphonic tale for children, “Peter and the Wolf.” Negrin once held a birthday party for the fictional character Frederic from Pirates of Penzance, which falls on the Leap Year. Liaw shared that he started watching Jeopardy! after he started rainy-day encyclopedia reading at his grandparents’ house.

By the end of the round, there were only four Triple Stumpers, which was low compared to recent games. Liaw had a huge lead with $8,600. Negrin was in second with $1,600. Macken was still in the red with -$600.

In Double Jeopardy, there were no Triple Stumpers, which was rare for the game show. Liaw found the first DD of the round on the eighth clue. With $14,400 in his bank, he wagered $4,400. In “Peoples of the World,” the clue read, “This people of Montana called themselves by a word for ‘people of the large-beaked bird’; whites knew them as just this bird.” He answered with The Crow, which was correct, giving him $18,800 and a wide lead.

Macken found the second DD on the 15th clue after getting out of the negative and answering multiple questions correctly. He had $5,800 and wagered $2,000. In “Geologic Time Divisions as Friends Episode Titles,” the clue read, “The Carnian Pluvial episode: ‘The One Where It’ did this ‘for 2 Million Years.'” He correctly answered, “What is rain?” moving him to second place with $7,800.

There was only one question answered incorrectly in this round, and it came from Liaw four questions after the DD. In “Peoples of the World,” the clue was “In the 1920s what became Yugoslavia had the unwieldy name ‘Kingdom of’ them, ‘Croats & Slovenes.'” Liaw said, “What’s Bosnians and,” then hesitantly added, “Herzegovinians?”

“No, but I let you finish,” Ken Jennings said. The correct answer was Serbs, which Romy got right. However, that mistake didn’t cost Liaw the game. His total before Final Jeopardy was $25,200. Negrin was in second with $12,600. Macken was finally on the board with $10,600.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “World News 2024.” The clue was: “Headlines read of the fall of Hama on December 5, Homs on December 7 & this city on December 8.” The question was a Triple Stumper, with the answer being “What is Damascus?”

Macken answered with “What is Ramallah?” He wagered $10,599, leaving him with $1. Negrin’s answer was “What is Aleppo?” She wagered $12,600, ending with $0. Liaw’s answer was “What is Kharkiv?” He wagered only $1, leaving him with $25,199. He was the night’s winner and had two wins under his belt with $35,798. Liaw will be back on Thursday, May 22, for his third game against two new opponents.

Reddit users chimed in on the game and how it was one of the best this season. “Probably one of the best games of the season, only 4 triple stumpers and a combined coryat above 45000. Brendan was on 🔥 today,” one fan wrote. A coryat score is the total dollar value of the clues a contestant got right, minus the total dollar value of the clues they got wrong. Daily Doubles count as just the value of their clue box. Final Jeopardy does not apply.

“It WAS a well-played game, no question, but it also showed that yesterday was not a fluke/lucky boards and that Brendan is the real deal,” replied another fan.

Liaw chimed in and said, “Again, I did not realize how well we were performing as a group – really shocked that there were only 4 triple stumpers and combined coryat of 45k.”

“That was a good game overall,” said another fan.

However, another pointed out that Liaw is zero for two on his Final Jeopardy answers. Maybe he will finally get that right on his third game. Liaw replied, “Haha Ken ribbed me off camera for having missed two FJs, he later softened his comments by adding that they were triple stumpers.”