5 Characters We Hope Make an Appearance in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 2

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Justin (David Henrie) and Alex (Selena Gomez) Russo as adults, living in New York, and navigating the wizarding world. While their parents — Jerry (David Deluise) and Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera) — have made appearances on the show, others are nowhere to be seen, including certain family members.

Justin and Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) are raising their children, Roman (Alkaio Theile) and Milo (Max Matenko), and trying to figure out how to raise Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a troubled wizard who Alex dropped off at their house after she got caused problems in the wizarding world. Roman and Milo discovered they have magical powers at the end of Season 1 and all three children have to undergo lessons and compete in the family wizard tournament.

Now that the Disney Channel show has been renewed for another season, there are more opportunities for characters from Wizards of Waverly Place to be in Season 2.

Here are five characters we hope will show up in the spinoff.

Mason Greyback

Gregg Sulkin played Mason Greyback, a werewolf who was Alex’s boyfriend, in the original series. In the end, Alex and Mason were still dating. Alex doesn’t appear to have a partner in the spinoff series, so fans are not sure if they are together or not. In September 2024, when Season 1 aired, Henrie shared a photo on Instagram with Sulkin.

“Guess who visited settttttttttt 🐺? The one and only @greggsulkin,” he captioned the post. However, he never made an appearance on the show. If more of the magical world is explored in Season 2, Mason is bound to show up.

Max Russo

Jake T. Austin played Max Russo, the third Russo sibling in the series. In the spinoff, Max was said to have taken over the Waverly Sub Station and franchised it around the country, becoming a millionaire, but he hasn’t appeared in one episode yet. Fans asked where he was during the finale when the whole family, minus him, reunited. His last role was in the 2020 film Adverse.

Harper Finkle

Jennifer Stone played Harper Finkle, Alex’s best friend, on Wizards of Waverly Place. Unless the two had a falling out, she would still be involved in her life in some capacity. She also had a crush on Justin, which could complicate things, since he married a redhead, which Harper was.

Jennifer is still involved in the universe as she and Deluise run the Wizards of Waverly Pod, where they rewatch episodes and talk about their memories from them.

Zeke Beakerman

This one is a long shot. Dan Benson played Zeke Beakerman, Justin’s best friend. Benson will most likely not return to the series as he is now an OnlyFans creator. Since the show is on Disney Channel, his return seems highly unlikely. Zeke also dated Harper at one point in the series, so seeing them in the future would be a treat for fans.

Juliet Van Heusen

Bridgit Mendler played Juliet Van Heusen, a vampire who dated Justin. Although they aren’t together anymore, like Mason, Juliet might show up in the magical world. Her last role was in the 2019 show Merry Happy Whatever. She is now married with a four-year-old son and got her Ph.D at MIT, thus turning her attention to other things besides acting.