Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the spinoff to the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, aired its Season 1 finale on Friday, February 28. It left fans on a cliffhanger after Justin Russo’s children gained their powers and were told they would have to compete in the family wizard competition. This left fans wondering if they would get to see that play out.

Read on to find out if the show is conjuring up another season.

Has Wizards Beyond Waverly Place been renewed for Season 2?

Yes! You can have all you wanted in your wildest dreams because Disney Television announced on Monday, March 31, that the Russos will be back for Season 2. It’s no surprise given the first episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was Disney Channel’s most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+, driving 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days. The premiere episode gained 2.3 million views and 320 thousand hours to date after being posted on YouTube.

Series star and executive producer David Henrie said in a statement, “I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

How does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1 end?

Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) makes an unexpected visit to her brother, Justin (Henrie), and his wife Giada’s (Mimi Gianopulos) house. She claims she is there to visit him but also wants to know how Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), the troubled wizard that she dropped off at the beginning of the season, is. They tell Alex that Billie is fine, despite her leaving in a vortex in the previous episode. When Justin and Giada enter the kitchen, Alex conjures up Minister McFigglehorn (Kirsten Vangsness) from the Wizard Academy with her wand and tells her that Billie is safe at Justin’s house. The hunt for Billie and Justin’s son, Roman (Alkaio Thiele), who left in the vortex with her, is on. Once they find the children, Alex and Justin are faced with a hooded evil figure. When the figure appears in the Russo house to try and take Billie’s powers, Roman jumps in front of her and his brother, Milo, who both get struck by the villain’s wand. The sons both get powers from this and then the Minister of WizTech reveals that they must compete in the family wizard competition when they are of age. This leaves Billie wondering if this includes her since she is an honorary Russo.

Who may return for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2?

Henrie, along with Gianopulos, Theile, and Brown, are all expected to return. Also expected to return are Max Matenko (who plays the youngest son, Milo) and Taylor Cora (who plays Winter, Roman and Billie’s best friend). Gomez, who serves as co-executive producer with Henrie, appeared in the premiere and the finale, so she could also be a guest star on Season 2. David Deluise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Alex and Justin’s parents, Jerry and Theresa, also had cameos in Season 1. They could guest star in Season 2.

When could Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 premiere?

The Disney Channel show will begin production in April in Los Angeles, California, so an early 2026 premiere is possible.

What could a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 be about?

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place could follow Justin’s children, including Billie, studying magic and getting up to more nonsense. They also have to fight off the villains in the wizard world who are after Billie.

Where can you watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

All of Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+ and available on Disney Channel On Demand.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 1, streaming on Disney+