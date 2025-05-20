‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Tumbles & Shows Too Much — Fans React

Ryan Seacrest took another fall on the Wheel of Fortune stage. The host had a soft landing after tumbling onto a pool float and showed off a bit too much of himself in the process.

At the end of the Monday, May 19 episode, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White tried to relax on floats to promote Paradise Week sponsored by Margaritaville, where contestants have the chance to win a new home.

At the beginning of the clip, Seacrest is seen falling onto a parrot-shaped float and doing a somersault across the stage. “OH!” he grumbled. The host immediately got up and grabbed onto the float telling White, “I need a breather after that.” When Seacrest rolled forward, his legs opened and he nearly flashed the audience.

Meanwhile, Vanna White just laid back in her turtle float with a beach ball in her hand.

“Why do you look like you’ve done this before?” he asked his cohost.

“Because I have. Just relax,” she responded.

Ryan Seacrest looked up at the camera and said, “I’ve never heard that term before.” He is one to constantly be on the go and pick up jobs wherever he can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

He then went on to talk about the contestant, Benjamin Hunter, who had an incredible comeback and won $44,000 during the final puzzle. “That was an emotional rollercoaster. I loved his comeback. He got so much money and that’s what’s fun about this show,” Seacrest said.

“My inflatable is deflating,” he said as he sunk more into the floor. Vanna White laughed and threw the beach ball at the camera as they both said bye.

The clip was posted to the game show‘s Instagram page and fans reacted.

“Lol Oh my, now that’s quite a view, Ryan!” one fan said.

“Glad nothing ripped, Ryan,” wrote another.

“You know what the best part of this clip, his pants didn’t get ripped out 😂,” a third said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Rolled into a gymnastics pose and he’s good,” pointed out one Wheel watcher.

“Too much fun Ry-Ry. I’m glad nothing ripped,” one last fan said.

This is not the first time that Ryan Seacrest has fallen on the Wheel of Fortune stage. In April, he fell after chasing after a wheel of cheese. For their Festivals and Celebrations Week, the host talked about the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival in the U.K., in which they chase wheels of cheese down a hill. He tried it out himself and leaped onto the floor after the cheese.

Later that month, he also fell twice when he and White were in Hawaii. Seacrest tried to surf and fell right off the board. He also cartwheeled into the water with a snorkel and faceplanted into the ocean.

One day later, he did yoga on stage with a contestant and fell while doing a side plank. The host fell onto the towel the was exercising on. He claimed he slipped in his boots. When he got back up, Seacrest’s hips kept sinking to the ground. Eventually, he fell completely to the ground, and the contestant, Becky, won the challenge.