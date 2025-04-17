Third time’s the charm. Ryan Seacrest nearly fell again on set of Wheel of Fortune when he faced the night’s winner to a planking challenge. The contestant did the challenge in heels while the game show host struggled to stay upright.

“Becky, our fitness instructor contestant tonight, has challenged me to a plank-off,” Ryan Seacrest said in a video posted to Instagram. Planking is a core strengthening exercise where a person typically holds a straight, horizontal position, resembling a plank of wood. However, for this challenge, they did a side plank and balanced on one hand with their feet on the ground.

“We’re going to do this wearing our shoes?” the Wheel of Fortune host asked Becky, who had on chunky three-inch black heels.

“Sure,” she said.

“Oh, man. Alright,” Seacrest said.

Cohost Vanna White stood next to them and timed them. “You have to watch your form,” Becky said.

“Yes ma’am,” a nervous Ryan Seacrest said before looking into the camera.

They started out planking in a push-up position as Seacrest asked the contestant questions. She said that she had been teaching fitness for 15 years, and reminded Seacrest to watch his form.

As Ryan Seacrest and Becky turned into the one-arm position, the host fell onto the towel he was exercising on. “Oh, he’s down!” Becky said. Seacrest claimed he slipped in his boots. They held the position and the host’s hips began to sink to the ground. “Watch your hips!” Becky told him.

“I just hosted a show, actually six shows! Give me a break,” Seacrest said. He almost fell over a second time while holding the position. Becky told him to make sure his shoulders didn’t sink.

At the one-minute, thirty-second mark, they switched to the other side and put their opposite hand on the ground. Seacrest seemed to do better on this side.

As they reached the two-minute mark, Becky said they should call it a draw, and they stopped holding their position, going back in to a planking position before getting up. White stopped the timer at 2:12.

When the Wheel of Fortune host got up, White asked him if he was exhausted. “Yes, I burnt seven calories,” he said. He took a deep breath and then silently burped as White and Becky talked. “Well, it caused me to burp. I’ll let you know that.”

Seacrest shared photos of them to his Instagram, captioning the post, “Becky brought her A-game to the puzzle board and the plank mat. I brought a questionable core and the wrong shoes #wheeloffortune.”

“I love the engagement with the contestants now and how the show makes it more personalized. Been a fan most of my life,” an Instagram user wrote.

“That was impressive,” Sisanie, Seacrest’s On Air cohost, wrote.

“Oh, I’d be out! Great job Ryan!” said another.

Before this challenge, Becky won $73,000 in total, including a trip to Costa Rica.

Ryan Seacrest also fell on set earlier this month when he chased after a roll of cheese, and again during a promo for Wheel when he and White were in Hawaii and he tried to surf.