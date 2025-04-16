Ryan Seacrest Falls Twice in New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hawaii Video

Ryan Seacrest took a dive in a new Wheel of Fortune promo, not once, but twice. The host traveled to Hawaii with his cohost Vanna White and fell off of a surfboard and into the water after trying to do a cartwheel.

On the game show this week, one lucky watcher will win a trip to Hawaii. “Let’s play!” White said, standing in front of the ocean. The clip then went to Seacrest, who fell off his surfboard and into the water.

“OH!” White said.

The video then showed the cohosts hula dancing, relaxing on the beach, and playing in the water. In another clip, Seacrest had a snorkel and goggles on and tried to cartwheel into the water. He faceplanted in the ocean instead.

White and Seacrest also rode a water bike, went shopping, played with a beach ball, and applied sunblock. When White settled down to read her book, Seacrest found two friends and said they were going in the water. Seacrest had two floats in his hands, while his friends had surfboards.

At the end of the video, White and Seacrest laid on towels on the set of Wheel of Fortune. “How was the swell?” she asked.

Seacrest chuckled and said, “It turns out I’m not a great surfer.”

“I’m shocked,” White said.

“Is that sarcasm?” Seacrest asked before saying they should close the show lying on towels more often. “It’s very comfortable.”

“I love that Ryan is good with playing the goof,” an Instagram user said.

“Hahaha Ryan😂 you keep cracking me up!!!” wrote another.

“Why does Ryan keep falling?” asked a third.

This fall came only a few days after Seacrest fell on set running after cheese. The host was trying to re-enact the curious British custom of chasing after a roll of cheese, and soon found himself flat on the studio floor.

“I found my new favorite festival,” Seacrest said to White at the end of the Thursday, April 3 episode. “It’s called Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival in the U.K. Participants race down the hill chasing after a wheel of cheese. In the end, you get the cheese. So, what could be better?”

White, holding a fake block of cheese, asked Seacrest if he was ready to try it out. “I was born for this,” Seacrest said. White rolled the cheese across the set, and the American Idol host ran after it.

After about five runs, Seacrest fell over the cheese and landed on the floor. White shrieked, putting her hands up to her mouth, and the audience laughed.

“Oh no! Are you going to be okay?” she asked. Seacrest got up with the wheel of cheese and ran back to White. “He’s ok!” she shouted. “Woo!”