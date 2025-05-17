Fantasy Lands (‘Last of Us,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Dead City’), Finales (‘Idol,’ ‘Miss Austen,’ ‘Simpsons’), Stanley Tucci in Italy

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: How is it possible that the second season of the gripping post-apocalyptic thriller is already almost over? With next week’s Season 2 finale looming, the series pauses to give context to last week’s coda that found a relatively content and smiling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) waking up to Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) “Hi, kiddo” in less traumatic times. HBO won’t let us say any more, but I’ll just add this is my favorite episode of the season, in the way that “Long, Long Time” was in the first season.

Doctor Who

SATURDAY: This fabulous sci-fi adventure, featuring one of the most charismatic Doctors (Ncuti Gatwa) to date, is unusually timely this week, when the Time Lord and his latest companion Belinda (Varada Sethu) stumble into the finale of the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest in 2925, held in a space station’s Harmony Arena. (It’s no coincidence that the actual Eurovision Song Contest is also ending Saturday, available for livestreaming from Basel, Switzerland on Peacock at 3 pm/ET.) The musical phenomenon is more popular than ever in the future, with an expected audience of 3 trillion life forms. Which makes it especially troublesome when the Doctor suspects someone with ill intent has taken over the control booth.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

9/8c

SUNDAY: It’s hardly a carefree walk in the park when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Babylonian team, including son Hershel (Logan Kim), head into an overgrown and eerie Central Park as they continue their methane mission in a devastated Manhattan. There are perils in the underbrush, to be sure, among other surprises. For young Hershel, it’s also a time to reflect on his captivity with the fearsome “Dama” (Lisa Emery) and her vision for a reinvented metropolis.

American Idol

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: Airing live across the country, the singing competition wraps its 23rd season with an all-star blowout. The final three — John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts — perform one last time, along with the judges (Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan) and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. Special musical guests include Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jessica Simpson, Salt N Pepa, Goo Goo Dolls, Brandon Lake, Good Charlotte, and Myles Smith. And in the final moments, host Ryan Seacrest will announce who America chose to be their next American Idol.

Miss Austen

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The moving Masterpiece drama about Jane Austen’s surviving sister Cassandra (Keeley Hawes), and her attempt to keep Jane’s private letters private, concludes with two episodes. Temporarily felled by a fever, Cassandra relives a romantic escapade from her past, and when she recovers, she vows to secure a better future for her dear friend Isabella (Rose Leslie).

The Simpsons

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: Say it isn’t so! Bart and Lisa have stopped watching those bloody Itchy & Scratchy cartoons together. Are they (shudder) growing up, or growing apart? Marge is understandably concerned in the Season 36 finale. Followed by a spoof of The White Lotus on Family Guy (8:30/7:30c) and the Season 3 finale of Krapopolis (9/8c), where Tyrannis sets out to prove to his mythological family that he’s important enough to be assassinated.

Tucci in Italy

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Stanley Tucci went Searching for Italy on CNN for two Emmy-winning seasons, and now the actor recently seen in Conclave returns to his ancestral land for National Geographic in a five-part culinary travelogue. Immersing himself in local cultures as he meets with chefs and other artisans at each stop, Tucci begins his journey in scenic and sensual Tuscany, where he indulges in an outdoor feast in Siena. Then it’s off to the Lombardy region, with visits to a space-age farm offering up a futuristic menu and service stations renowned for their taste treats.

