Welcome back, Sergeant Amanda Rollins!

Kelli Giddish is going to once again be a series regular on Law & Order: SVU, for Season 27, airing in the fall on NBC, reports Deadline. This news comes after Giddish has been recurring throughout Season 26.

Giddish joined SVU in the Season 13 premiere and exited as a series regular during Season 24. Rollins and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) got married, then she left the NYPD and began teaching, where it was clear to everyone that she was very, very bored. She consulted on cases, returning for episodes that season as well as the following. But it was in Season 26 that she returned in a more heavily recurring role, with a new job: working in Intelligence and now a sergeant (she left SVU as a detective).

“Rollins loves her new job. She says it’s like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world. And I feel like she’s really happy, and it’s fun to play that version of Rollins,” Giddish told TV Insider in September 2024 ahead of her first Season 26 episode in October.

But this return full-time has us wondering if she’ll continue to work with Intelligence or if she’ll be back at SVU, working alongside Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), and Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane).

Giddish’s full-time return isn’t the only shake-up for SVU for its 27th season, which will continue to air Thursdays at 9/8c this fall, after Law & Order and before The Hunting Party, on a new night. (An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.) Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidan Martinez, who plays Detectives Joe Velasco and Kate Silva, will be exiting as series regulars in the Thursday, May 15, Season 26 finale. Michele Fazekas is also taking over as showrunner from David Graziano.

What are you hoping to see from Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins now that she’s back as a series regular? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 9/8c, NBC