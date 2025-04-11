Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg normally does not appear on Friday episodes of The View, so fans were shocked to see her in her usual seat at the table during the Friday, April 11, episode. She joined cohosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin for the show.

However, Joy Behar was not in attendance, and Goldberg explained that her absence was why she decided to make an unprecedented Friday appearance. “I know y’all are watching this and going, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ Yes, it’s Friday,” Goldberg began. Sara Haines jumped in and joked, “Nobody told Whoopi!”

The comedienne made it clear that she definitely knew it was her day off. “Oh, many people told me!” she said. “But Joy’s under the weather today and I can’t leave y’all hanging. So I wanted to make sure I was here. She’ll be back on the weekend View, streaming on ABC News Live. I’m so glad y’all are doing this.”

When Goldberg is not on The View, Behar serves as moderator, so both of them being absent would’ve left the show in a bit of a pickle. Luckily, Goldberg was available to hop on the live show at the last minute.

She led her cohosts in a discussion about Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, who were recently the targets of divorce rumors after Michelle didn’t attend Donald Trump‘s Inauguration and Jimmy Carter‘s funeral with her husband. Michelle recently addressed (and denied) the rumors and defended making a choice “for [herself],” which The View hosts all supported.

“I think addressing rumors like this head-on is a great move,” Goldberg pointed out. Hostin agreed and added, “I love what she says, though. Can’t it just be a grown woman making a decision for herself?”

The women then welcomed Scott Galloway to the stage to discuss Trump’s tariffs. “We finally need to acknowledge that we have someone at the wheel of the global economy that is blackout drunk right now,” Galloway said, prompting cheers from the audience and hosts. He also slammed the president for wanting to “take us back” to the 19th century, adding, “Guess what? This nation is less bad than any other nation, except if you want to take us back to the past. That makes no sense whatsoever.”

