[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 7 finale “The Good, the Bad, and the Oscar.”]

Well, at least The Rookie ended its seventh season on a promising note for Chenford. When it comes to dealing with one of the thorns in the officers’ sides, Monica (Bridget Regan), well, that’s a different story.

Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) are so close to getting back together. He was waiting for her when she got home from night shift and had this lovely speech about their future, including asking her to move in together … only to realize she’d fallen asleep. Cue him putting a blanket over her and kissing her head.

“It was a big jump for sure, and maybe his way of pushing it further along because the breakup was very challenging for him,” Eric Winter told TV Insider at the 2025 Disney Upfront on May 13 as part of our last Booked: The Rookie Aftershow for Season 7. “But I think he came a long way over the season in how he feels. So I think he’s confident with his past to know, jump in and see what happens and then we’ll take it from there.”

The season also ended with Tim and his rookie, Miles (Deric Augustine), in a much better place. “I think Miles has learned a lot from Tim and he looks at him as a big brother figure, not just a to, and they clash a lot. And I think Miles is open to the critique that he gets from Tim,” shared Augustine. “So I think that bromance relationship that’s coming into fruition is good and I like the way it is going really, honestly.”

But the big cliffhanger came when Grey (Richard T. Jones), Angela (Alyssa Diaz), and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) joined Nolan (Nathan Fillion) just in time to learn from Garza (The Rookie: Feds‘ Felix Solis) that Monica had made a deal thanks to the intel she’d gotten her hands on. “Miss me?” she asked as she walked by them. For Jones, Monica is the bigger threat than Oscar (Matthew Glave), who remains at large at the end of the season.

“Oscar’s easier to figure out than Monica. She’s more devilish, you know what I mean? So she’s behind the scenes always. She’s the puppet master to me so she can pull a lot more strings,” Jones told us.

Watch the full video above for more from Winter, Jones, and Augustine about the season.

The Rookie, Season 8, 2026, ABC