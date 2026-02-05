‘The Rookie’ Earns Record High Ratings as Fans Worry About Season 9 Chances

What To Know The Rookie achieved a major ratings win with the January 20 episode.

This comes as some fans have become concerned about the show’s future.

This should ease any concerns about The Rookie‘s future after Melissa O’Neil‘s post about Season 8 wrapping, which had some fans worried. The series is doing great.

For the final episode that aired on a Tuesday — after the January 20 episode, it moved to Mondays — The Rookie was watched by 9.65 million viewers and scored a 2.08 rating among adults 18-49 when taking into account seven days of multi-platform viewing. It’s the show’s best performance among total viewers in over five years, since the May 10, 2020, episode. That was the Season 2 finale.

That episode saw David Krumholtz guest star as a man that Nolan (Nathan Fillion) picked up for trespassing in a rec center, only for his prints to match to an unsolved triple homicide. What followed were outstanding interrogation room scenes and the LAPD saving a young girl who had been thought to be one of his victims — as well as another one he’d just kidnapped.

“David is an old buddy of mine. When we were younger men, a short quarter century ago, we did a film together called Serenity. So I’ve known David for a long time. I haven’t seen him for a while, but boy, what a pleasure. He is an absolute peach, and he did some brilliant work. He’s essentially playing two characters, the one that he’s using to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes and the one that he truly is. And that second one was just all out spooky,” Fillion told TV Insider. “Watching that shift… It was such a pleasure to watch his process and to see it happening in real life. And he’s an old pro, this guy, he’s been doing it for ages, so it’s not super challenging for him, but just to be able to watch that, what a pleasure.”

It was with the following episode that The Rookie moved to its new night of Mondays at 10/9c. (New drama RJ Decker, starring Scott Speedman, will be taking over that Tuesday, 10/9c slot, beginning on March 3.)

This ratings news bodes well for the show’s future. While it has yet to be renewed for Season 9, it is still early on in its run, with only five of its 18 episodes having aired.

How do you feel about The Rookie‘s chances? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC